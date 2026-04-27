Secret Service Agent Saved by Phone and Vest in White House Dinner Shooting

A Secret Service agent was shot but protected by his phone and vest during an attack at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Suspect Cole Allen, 31, opened fire at the Washington Hilton, prompting a chaotic evacuation and a national security alert. A chilling manifesto revealed the suspect's planned attack and criticism of security measures.

A Secret Service agent narrowly escaped serious injury during a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner held at the Washington Hilton on April 25th.

The suspect, identified as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old from Torrance, California, allegedly opened fire with a shotgun and handgun, also carrying several knives. Remarkably, the single bullet that struck the agent was deflected by his phone and protective vest, preventing a potentially fatal outcome. President Trump, addressing the nation shortly after the incident, praised the agent's bravery and confirmed he had spoken with the officer, who is reportedly in good condition.

The chaotic scene unfolded as Allen breached a security checkpoint and engaged in a brief exchange of gunfire with agents in the hotel lobby. Surveillance footage depicts the pandemonium that ensued within the ballroom, where a gathering of prominent journalists, celebrities, and cabinet members – including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio – were forced to take cover. Guests in formal attire huddled under tables as Secret Service personnel swiftly secured the area.

President Trump, still in his tuxedo, responded with a defiant statement, suggesting the attack was motivated by opposition to his leadership and vowing to protect society from such threats. The White House has announced plans to reschedule the dinner within 30 days, promising a larger and more secure event. Investigations have since revealed a disturbing manifesto authored by Allen prior to the attack.

Family members alerted authorities to his concerning writings, with his brother contacting the New London Police Department in Connecticut just minutes before the shooting. The manifesto detailed Allen’s rationale for the attack, his intended ‘rules of engagement,’ and a scathing critique of the perceived lax security measures at the event and during his travel to Washington D.C.

He expressed disbelief at the lack of visible security, questioning the effectiveness of the Secret Service and suggesting he could have easily smuggled in more dangerous weaponry undetected. Allen’s writings also indicated a willingness to use lethal force only when necessary, prioritizing non-lethal incapacitation of agents whenever possible. The incident has prompted a review of security protocols for high-profile events and raised questions about communication between local and federal law enforcement agencies.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to analyze Allen’s manifesto and background to determine the full extent of his motives and potential connections





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