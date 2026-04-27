Secret Service Review: A Serviceable Spy Thriller Lacking Surprise

A review of ITV's Secret Service, starring Gemma Arterton, highlighting its predictable plot, competent execution, and self-referential nods to the world of news broadcasting.

Tom Bradby 's new thriller, * Secret Service *, currently airing on ITV 1, doesn't immediately grab the viewer with a complex, twisting narrative or a groundbreaking premise. Instead, it presents a familiar landscape of espionage, reminiscent of countless Le Carré-inspired stories that populate the literary and television worlds.

The central question isn't necessarily about a Russian mole within the British Cabinet, as the initial premise might suggest, but rather why ITV chose to adapt a novel penned by their own News at Ten presenter. This in itself is a curious detail, adding a meta-layer to the viewing experience. The series doesn't strive for originality; the plot unfolds predictably, hitting expected beats of tension, international intrigue, and personal drama.

It's a perfectly adequate, 'serviceable' piece of television, but lacks the surprising depth and captivating suspense found in superior spy dramas like *The Day of the Jackal* or the recent revival of *The Night Manager*. The story centers around Kate Henderson, portrayed by Gemma Arterton, a dedicated MI6 agent who maintains a surprisingly casual approach to security, keeping a handgun and a collection of passports readily accessible in her bedroom wardrobe.

Kate embarks on a solo operation, undertaken without the knowledge of her superiors, to bug the chief of Russian intelligence during his family vacation in Malta. The setting provides a visually appealing backdrop, showcasing the picturesque Mediterranean coastline, historic churches, and charming Maltese streets. The MI6 team's headquarters, conveniently located in an apartment with breathtaking views and a sun terrace, raises a humorous question about potential discounts offered to security services through Airbnb.

The operation successfully intercepts a shocking piece of information: the Prime Minister is on the verge of resignation. While this revelation might seem anticlimactic, the reason behind the PM's impending departure is far from ordinary. He isn't stepping down due to political scandal or moral failings, but because of a severe, undisclosed illness, known only to a select few – his Home Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

The suspicion immediately falls upon one of them having leaked this information to the Kremlin, adding a layer of domestic betrayal to the international espionage. The narrative cleverly intertwines Kate's personal life with the unfolding political crisis. Her husband, Stuart Henderson, played by Rafe Spall, serves as an advisor to the Home Secretary, placing him in a precarious position of potential involvement.

The series deliberately plays with the audience's expectations, hinting at Stuart's possible complicity while maintaining a degree of ambiguity. Bradby's script doesn't rely on subtlety, often explicitly explaining plot developments and even reminding viewers of character names and roles. A particularly noticeable example is a close-up shot of a Downing Street road sign, accompanied by a caption identifying the location as Westminster, London.

Bradby leverages his influence at ITV to include cameos from fellow journalists Robert Peston, Susannah Reid, and Ed Balls, creating a self-referential nod to the world of news broadcasting. The absence of Ant and Dec from this media ensemble is a playful omission. While *Secret Service* may not redefine the spy thriller genre, it offers a competently executed and engaging viewing experience, particularly for those who enjoy a straightforward, plot-driven narrative with a touch of insider media references





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Secret Service ITV Gemma Arterton Tom Bradby Spy Thriller Television Review

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