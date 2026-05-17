Secret Swiss Files on Nazi War Criminal Josef Mengele to be Opened

Switzerland's intelligence agency is set to open secret files on the notorious Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, who evaded capture there after World War II. The files contain information about his activities in Switzerland and the circumstances surrounding his escape to South America.

Switzerland's intelligence agency is set to open secret files on the notorious Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele amid claims that he evaded capture there. Mengele, known as the 'Angel of Death,' acted as the supreme arbiter of life and death at the Auschwitz extermination camp, where he experimented on inmates to create the Aryan master race.

After the war, he fled to South America and was never found, despite extensive efforts by private investigators and the Mossad. However, it has been revealed that he traveled to Switzerland, possibly multiple times, in the years following his escape. The files to be unsealed contain information about his activities in Switzerland and the circumstances surrounding his escape.

The release of these files is expected to shed light on the final days of one of the greatest genocidal criminals in history





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Josef Mengele Nazi War Criminal Auschwitz Extermination Camp Angel Of Death Red Cross Travel Permits Belgium Italy Red Cross Travel Permits Aryan Master Race Medical Experiments

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