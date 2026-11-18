Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismisses imminent dirty bomb threats against Washington DC while confirming President Trump's serious intent to engage North Korea.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio firmly dismissed growing concerns regarding an imminent dirty bomb attack on Washington DC, stating he had no cause for immediate alarm. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Manila, Rubio clarified that while the administration remains vigilant against all threats, there is no evidence of an impending strike.

Rubio Dismisses Dirty Bomb Threats

His comments followed a Tuesday report from CNN, which claimed US intelligence agencies had uncovered Iranian plans to detonate a chemical weapon or dirty bomb in the nation's capital. Senior officials, including Rubio himself, have recently relocated to military bases as a precautionary measure against potential Iranian aggression.

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Rubio stated succinctly that he was not concerned about an immediate attack, though he acknowledged the daily vigilance required to protect the country. He emphasized that the administration monitors all potential dangers to national security with the utmost seriousness at all times.

Trump Signals Serious Intent for Kim Meeting

Beyond the security concerns in the US capital, Rubio confirmed that President Donald Trump remains serious about the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un again. This statement came as Trump departed the White House on Monday for a three-day diplomatic trip to Asia, having previously teased the idea of a follow-up summit.

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The two leaders met three times during Trump's first term, with the most notable encounter occurring at the demilitarized zone in June 2019. Rubio noted that Trump has never viewed the act of meeting with adversaries as a political concession or a sign of weakness.

Rubio explained that the President believes engaging directly with those who hold disagreements is the only viable path to resolving complex geopolitical problems. He highlighted that this approach defies the conventional foreign policy wisdom that such meetings automatically grant credibility to hostile regimes.

Addressing Cyber Chaos and FAA Outages

Addressing the recent wave of technical failures, Rubio stated there was no reason to believe the FAA outage and other cyber incidents were related to foreign state actors. The US experienced significant disruptions last week, including a nationwide flight ground stop and a network failure within the National Security Agency.

Trump had dispatched Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin to address the aviation crisis. This was the first ground stop of its kind in the United States since the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, causing widespread travel chaos.

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Rubio, who has become a frequent media figure as Trump currently lacks a White House press secretary, faced questions about the handling of these events. Mullin faced public scrutiny after flying on a government plane to Baton Rouge for a college football game, while Duffy had previously criticized the Biden administration's handling of similar issues.

Trilateral Summit and Diplomatic Strategy

Looking ahead, President Trump is scheduled to hold a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday. The meeting will involve Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, marking a significant diplomatic event on the current Asia tour.

Rubio clarified that while a meeting with Kim Jong Un is serious, no specific date has been set for it to occur imminently. He reiterated that the administration's strategy relies on direct engagement as a primary tool for diplomacy and conflict resolution.

As Rubio continues to serve as a primary spokesperson for the administration, his appearances in Manila highlight the broad scope of issues the State Department is managing. From international terrorism threats to domestic infrastructure resilience, the administration aims to project stability and proactive leadership on the global stage.