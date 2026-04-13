Security Concerns Raised Over Housing Development Near King Charles III's Highgrove Estate

Plans for a new housing development near King Charles III's Highgrove Estate are facing scrutiny due to potential security risks and concerns about local infrastructure and overdevelopment.

Proposed plans to construct 135 homes near King Charles III's Highgrove Estate have ignited serious security concerns . The development, spearheaded by Miller Homes, is slated for land situated between Bath Road and Longfurlong Lane in Tetbury , a location directly adjacent to the private residence of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Chris Giles, the Local Government Association secretary, has voiced significant apprehension, citing the potential for heightened security vulnerabilities.

The proximity of the proposed housing to the existing close protection zone, which is actively patrolled by armed officers, raises substantial concerns about the safety and security of the Royal Family. The influx of a considerable number of residents living in close proximity to the protection zone is viewed as a potential risk factor that warrants careful consideration. Miller Homes representatives have stated that their proposals have involved positive communication with local councillors. However, the exact nature and extent of these communications have not been detailed publicly. The proposed development has drawn criticism from local figures who are concerned about the impact on the town's character and existing infrastructure. Laura Hall-Wilson, a Conservative Cotswold District councillor for Tetbury with Upton, has expressed opposition to the plans, contending that they would effectively 'concrete over an important part of countryside'. She also questioned the suitability of the location, noting that the development appears to be a 'bolt-on' addition that doesn't align with the town's established local plan. The Highgrove Estate, which has served as a residence for the Royal Family for decades, holds significant historical and personal importance. King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales, took up residence at Highgrove House shortly after their marriage in 1981. The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex spent much of their early lives there. King Charles III has personally invested in transforming the grounds, creating sculpted trees, wildflower meadows, and an arboretum, all of which contribute to the estate's beauty. The proposed housing development threatens to alter the landscape that the King enjoys. Adding to the opposition, residents of Tetbury are raising concerns regarding the impact on existing services and infrastructure. Peter Martin, chairman of the Longfurlong Greenfields Association residents' group, has highlighted existing challenges, including 'severe parking problems' and 'unacceptably long waiting times to see a doctor.' He emphasized that Tetbury has already experienced substantial growth, with over a thousand new homes built in the past six years, representing an increase of nearly 40 percent. This rapid expansion, he argues, has placed a strain on local resources and services, making the additional housing unsustainable. The concerns about overdevelopment are widespread, reflecting a belief that the town is unable to cope with further expansion without significant improvements to infrastructure and services. The debate surrounding this housing development underscores the complex interplay between development, security concerns, and the needs of a growing community. Furthermore, in other news, Durham secured a dominant victory against Gloucestershire in the County Championship Division Two match, winning by an innings and 225 runs within three days





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King Charles III Highgrove Estate Housing Development Security Concerns Tetbury

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