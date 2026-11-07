Security Experts Warn Ireland Faces Hybrid Threats During EPC Summit

Analysts warn Ireland is highly vulnerable to cyber attacks during the European Political Community meeting in Dublin. Security experts highlight the lack of defense strategy for hospitals and schools.

Dr Eoin Drea, a senior researcher at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, has predicted that Ireland is currently the most vulnerable country within the European Union to hybrid attacks. This assessment comes as fifty government leaders gather in Dublin for the European Political Community meeting this week. The security concern is driven by recent bomb hoaxes targeting Irish airlines and media outlets.

Defence Gaps Exposed By Summit

Analysts believe the country's lack of a comprehensive defence strategy will be fully exposed during these high-profile events. Dr Drea stated that Ireland is the EU nation most vulnerable to hybrid threats by a country mile. He warned that health, education, and transport hubs like hospitals, schools, and airports are likely targets for cyber interference. This vulnerability exists while the Minister for Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, urges institutions to prepare for such threats.

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Security Strategy Criticism

Dr Drea told the Irish Mail on Sunday that malicious actors are likely to continue threats to cause maximum inconvenience. He noted that Ireland has very limited cyber defence capabilities and no real defensive strategy. This weakness is well known throughout Europe and potentially in Russia. He suggested that disruptions to the European Political Community meetings would show EU members how lax basic defence capabilities are in the country.

Analyst Warnings On Vulnerability

Sinéad O'Sullivan from the think-tank Security Ireland agreed that Ireland is the most vulnerable country in Europe security-wise. She warned that malicious actors could gain massive political advantage by continuing bomb threats. The country is preparing to host Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney. O'Sullivan stated that if Russia is responsible, it has found a vulnerability that will be exploited until its goals are met.

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Pattern Of Coordinated Interference

Independent TD Cathal Berry noted that the current events follow the same pattern as the Copenhagen EU summit last year. He observed that similar interference occurred the week before additional security arrangements were put in place in Denmark. Although the leaders begin meeting on Thursday, the security operation has been described as unprecedented and started on Tuesday. Staff at various media organisations were evacuated after receiving bomb threats last Friday.

Media And Airline Targeted

Irish airlines and flights to and from Ireland were subject to multiple bomb threats over the past days. Media outlets in Dublin, including RTÉ, were evacuated after emails were sent to newsrooms in Ireland and the UK. A heavy Garda presence arrived at the RTÉ site in Donnybrook with armed response gardaí. O'Sullivan warned that Ireland lacks the most basic thing, which is a defence strategy to respond to credible state-to-state threats.

Geopolitical Advantage And Response

O'Sullivan warned that if Vladimir Putin's Russia is responsible for the alarming events, it will continue its threats. She argued that there is a massive political advantage to continuing disruptions if the actor can execute them successfully. While suspicion falls on Russia, experts advise against simply handwaving the attribution process. The security community remains on the back foot, unable to answer who is responsible for these non-state or state actor threats.