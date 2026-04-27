Security Guards Told Not to Intervene in Shoplifting Amid Rising Violence and Job Loss Fears

Union guidance instructs security staff to prioritize safety and report shoplifting rather than intervene, following dismissals of retail workers who attempted to stop thieves. The move comes as shoplifting surges and politicians promise a crackdown on retail crime.

A significant shift in guidance has been issued to security guards across the UK, instructing them to prioritize their safety and avoid direct intervention when witnessing shoplifting.

This directive, stemming from union leaders at the Security Industry Federation (SIF), emphasizes a 'watch, report, and expert witness' approach, rather than risking personal harm or potential job loss. The change comes amid a surge in shoplifting incidents and escalating violence directed towards retail staff, coupled with inconsistent policies and a lack of clear national guidance. Several high-profile cases have recently surfaced where employees were dismissed for attempting to apprehend shoplifters, highlighting the precarious position retail workers find themselves in.

Sean Egan, a Morrisons manager with 29 years of service, was sacked after confronting an aggressive shoplifter, violating the company’s ‘deter-and-not-detain’ policy. Similarly, Walker Smith, a Waitrose employee of 17 years, lost his job for tackling an Easter egg thief, and Gavin Ramsay, an Asda worker of 25 years, was dismissed for attempting to stop a youth stealing alcohol.

The SIF’s clarification aims to address the ‘confusion’ surrounding staff expectations and the ‘different rules in different places’ caused by a fragmented approach between regulators, employers, and clients. While some retail bosses have advocated for arming security guards with tools like batons and pepper spray, the SIF deems this ‘reckless’ without adequate training and preparation, arguing it would exacerbate an already complex situation.

Union leaders are urging members to suppress their natural instincts to intervene, emphasizing that merchandise is not worth jeopardizing their safety, career, or security license. They are calling for clear national guidance on lawful intervention, improved training, support for workers acting in good faith, and an end to policies that penalize employees for attempting to perform their duties.

The situation has garnered political attention, with Keir Starmer promising a crackdown on shoplifting and the government considering measures to make assaulting retail workers a specific criminal offence. The broader context reveals a growing crisis in retail crime, prompting businesses to implement preventative measures like moving high-value items behind counters. The retail union Usdaw is also advising its members to prioritize their safety and avoid confrontation.

GMB, representing thousands of security guards, asserts that retailers should not expect guards to risk physical harm solely to protect profits. The proposed changes to legislation, including scrapping the £200 threshold for shoplifting offences and introducing a specific offence for assaulting retail workers, signal a potential shift in how the issue is addressed.

However, the core concern remains the safety and wellbeing of those working in retail, and the need for a consistent, supportive framework that empowers them to perform their jobs without fear of reprisal or personal danger. The current environment, characterized by inconsistent policies and a lack of clear guidance, leaves security personnel vulnerable and contributes to a sense of frustration and insecurity within the industry





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