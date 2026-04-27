Security Lapses Exposed as Assassination Attempt on Trump Unfolds at Washington DC’s Hilton Hotel

A failed assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner has raised alarm over security flaws at the Hilton hotel, echoing the 1981 Reagan shooting. The suspect, Cole Allen, exploited weak security protocols, prompting calls for stricter measures at high-profile events.

The latest assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at Washington DC’s Hilton hotel has reignited concerns over security vulnerabilities at high-profile events. The incident, which occurred during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner , has drawn parallels to the 1981 assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan at the same location, earning the hotel the nickname ‘Hinckley Hilton’ after John Hinckley Jr., the deranged Jodie Foster fan who shot Reagan.

Both attempts failed, with Trump escaping unharmed and Reagan recovering after a near-fatal injury. The alleged gunman, 31-year-old Cole Allen, exploited security gaps by staying at the 1,177-room Hilton, allowing him to bypass standard presidential security measures. In a manifesto sent to his family, Allen criticized the ‘insane’ lack of security, stating that he walked in with multiple weapons without raising suspicion.

The hotel and surrounding streets were locked down from 3pm, but Allen, already inside the outer security perimeter, faced only a single, rudimentary check-in before gaining access to the event. Guests at the dinner reported minimal security, with some noting that they only needed to show a table number ticket—no ID or name verification—to enter. One attendee remarked that it was easier to get into the dinner than to board a flight, highlighting the lax screening process.

Even metal detector checks were described as cursory, raising questions about the adequacy of security protocols. President Trump later described the Hilton as ‘not particularly secure,’ while hotel staff insiders claimed Allen had checked into an ‘unsecured’ room days earlier, smuggling in a shotgun, handgun, and knives undetected.

However, Allen never reached the ballroom. After unpacking the shotgun on the terrace level, he exchanged fire with Secret Service agents in the lobby, hitting one officer who was saved by a bulletproof vest. Allen was subdued at the top of the staircase leading to the ballroom, possibly to avoid harming bystanders in the crowded area. This marks the third attempt on Trump’s life.

In 2024, a bullet grazed his ear at a Pennsylvania rally, and the shooter, Thomas Crooks, was killed by a Secret Service sniper. Months later, Ryan Routh was arrested for attempting to kill Trump during a golf game in Florida and was sentenced to life in prison in February. The repeated incidents have sparked debates about the need for stricter security measures at public events involving high-profile figures





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Donald Trump Assassination Attempt Security Lapses White House Correspondents’ Dinner Hilton Hotel

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