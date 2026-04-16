Seeking Solitude: Unveiling Spain's Underrated Travel Gems Amidst Shifting Tourist Trends

As geopolitical tensions encourage holidaymakers to favour closer destinations, Spain anticipates a surge in visitors. This report highlights several lesser-known regions and islands that offer a tranquil escape from the expected crowds, including Almería, Sierra de las Nieves, La Rioja, Cantabria, El Hierro, and La Gomera, each boasting unique landscapes, cultural heritage, and fewer tourist throngs.

The ongoing geopolitical climate is significantly influencing global travel patterns, prompting many holidaymakers to reconsider destinations that require extensive travel or involve stopovers in potentially volatile regions. As a result, there's a noticeable shift towards exploring locales closer to home. Spain, a perennial favourite for its sunshine and culture, is poised to experience an exceptional influx of tourists this summer. Projections suggest the nation could welcome as many as 100 million visitors, potentially surpassing its record-breaking 97 million tourists from last year.

Data from the digital travel marketing platform Sojern reveals a substantial 32 per cent year-on-year surge in flight bookings to Spain as of April 2nd, underscoring the growing demand for this popular European destination. However, for travellers seeking to bypass crowded beaches and bustling city streets, Spain offers a wealth of overlooked treasures that promise a more serene and authentic experience. Among these tranquil havens is Almería, a captivating region nestled on Spain's Mediterranean coast.

Situated in the southeastern part of the country, Almería enjoys near-perpetual sunshine, experiencing only around 26 days of rainfall annually. Its unique geographical position, coupled with its proximity to the Tabernas Desert, earns it the distinction of being Europe's only true desert. This arid landscape, shielded by the Sierra Nevada mountain range, creates a dramatic and picturesque setting. While Almería attracted approximately 2.7 million tourists last year, a figure considerably lower than major hubs like Madrid, it offers a compelling alternative for those seeking natural beauty and cultural enrichment without the overwhelming crowds.

The region is adorned with stunning natural landmarks, distinctive geological formations, and a coastline largely free from the towering hotel structures that dominate some other Spanish resorts. Visitors can explore the imposing Alcazaba de Almería, a formidable fortress, and the historic Catedral de la Encarnación, dating back to the 16th century. A variety of museums and galleries, including the Museum of Almeria and the Museo de la Guitarra, which showcases an impressive collection of vintage guitars, further enrich the cultural landscape. Leisurely strolls through the palm-lined Nicolas Salmeron Park, followed by a walk along the Paseo de Maritimo to the San Miguel and Zapillo beaches, offer a perfect blend of relaxation and scenic exploration.

For those who prefer mountainous vistas, the Sierra de las Nieves National Park in Andalusia presents a dreamlike mountain escape. Designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, this park is a biodiversity hotspot, housing 1,500 distinct plant varieties and a cluster of 14 charming villages waiting to be discovered. The park is home to the region's deepest vertical cave and boasts majestic peaks that reach heights of 2,000 metres, described by local tourism authorities as a paradise of contrasts. Its elevation to National Park status in 2021 marked it as Spain's 16th and the first in the Malaga region, highlighting its ecological significance and natural allure.

Further inland, the region of La Rioja offers an equally compelling, yet significantly less frequented, experience. According to Spain's National Institute of Statistics (INE), La Rioja was the least visited region in 2024, welcoming a mere 123,123 visitors. Renowned for its world-class wine production, it receives around 10,000 British tourists annually, ensuring that its restaurants and streets remain relatively uncrowded. La Rioja, located in northern Spain, offers a diverse landscape that belies its understated reputation. Lonely Planet describes the region's ochre earth and expansive blue skies as possessing a distinctly Mediterranean feel, contrasting with the greener landscapes further north.

Beyond its celebrated vineyards, La Rioja presents a multifaceted experience, inviting visitors to explore lively towns, discover serene pilgrim churches, and even seek out the fossilized remains of ancient reptiles. For those drawn to the northern coast, Cantabria provides another often-overlooked gem. While frequently bypassed by international tourists, this coastal region boasts the dramatic Picos de Europa mountains and an abundance of pristine, unspoiled sandy beaches. History enthusiasts will find much to admire, including world-renowned prehistoric cave paintings.

Notably, Cantabria sees a significantly higher proportion of Spanish tourists compared to foreigners, with a ratio of four to one. Its capital, Santander, features the Palacio de la Magdalena, a former royal summer residence that serves as a popular destination for domestic visitors. Finally, even within the popular Canary Islands, quieter alternatives exist. While Tenerife and Lanzarote draw massive crowds, El Hierro and La Gomera remain relatively untouched. In 2022, these islands welcomed just 69,000 visitors each.

Travel expert Marek Bron of Indie Traveller has lauded La Gomera as the most underrated of the Canary Islands, praising its lush, rainforest-like forests that are ideal for hiking. El Hierro, the smallest of the Canary Islands, offers a tranquil escape with far fewer tourists than its more famous neighbours. Access to these serene islands is possible via ferry or plane from Tenerife or Gran Canaria, providing a gateway to a more peaceful island experience.





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