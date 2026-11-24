Parents of Southport attack survivors express outrage after Sefton Council allocated over £932,000 to specific schools while neglecting families of injured girls who received no funds.

Families of young girls who survived the traumatic Southport attack on July 29, 2024, have issued a scathing condemnation of Sefton Council following the revelation that most of them received no financial support from a dedicated recovery fund. The parents expressed being horrified and disgusted by the decision to distribute the majority of the £5.7 million government award to a select few schools, leaving survivors with significant physical and psychological injuries without aid.

Controversy Over Fund Allocation

Sefton Council published a detailed report outlining how the first tranche of the fund, totaling £1.14 million, was disbursed to educational institutions in the seaside town of Southport. The report disclosed that nearly £932,000 was directed to schools attended by Elsie Dot Stancombe, age seven, Bebe King, age six, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, age nine, who were tragically killed during the knife attack. Additionally, £52,000 was allocated to Prestfield High School, the specialist college that the perpetrator, Axel Rudakubana, briefly attended, to support the wellbeing of staff and students.

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Surviving Victims Left Without Support

However, parents of the 23 girls who survived the incident, many of whom suffer from life-long injuries, report that their respective schools received little or no funding. One mother, whose daughter was stabbed 33 times by the 17-year-old Rudakubana, stated that her child received not a single penny from the fund. She described an invisible battle to secure basic support, noting that while the council distributed over half a million pounds to a single school, her family had to fight independently for care resources.

Geographic Disparities in Aid Distribution

A significant point of contention involves children who resided in Lancashire but were attending schools in Southport on the day of the atrocity. The mother revealed that her daughter and at least six other affected children live across the county border in Lancashire, yet Sefton Council failed to pass any funds to Lancashire County Council. She criticized the council for not seeking out the educational institutions where these children were enrolled, suggesting that the authority did not make sufficient efforts to identify all affected parties beyond its own borders.

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Criticism of Administrative Processes

The grieving mothers argued that Sefton Council improperly placed the burden on headteachers to request funds after the immediate aftermath of the crisis. They noted that headteachers were actively supporting traumatized students in the classroom and did not have the capacity to navigate bureaucratic processes. The parents asserted that the council should have ring-fenced the funds and divided them equally among schools with present children, rather than leaving the money available for those who actively campaigned for it, resulting in the funds being depleted before many applications could be made.

Financial Burden on Families

Consequently, many families have been forced to self-fund essential elements of their children's care alongside assistance from Lancashire County Council. The mother described the situation as appalling, highlighting that neither the schools nor the individual families of the majority of seriously injured girls received any contribution from the Sefton fund. She emphasized that while the council claimed to support the most affected children, those with visible injuries and their classmates saw no direct financial benefit for their ongoing trauma and recovery needs.