Sefton Park Sausage Rolls and Sourdough Trailer Draws Crowds

A small trailer set up in Sefton Park has people travelling from all over for its sausage rolls and sourdough. The Watering Can café-bistro team has launched Frankley’s Bakery, a new in-house bakery operation with an investment of over £100k. The bakery began operations a month ago and already has customers clambering for its baked goodies on a regular basis.

A small trailer set up in Sefton Park has people travelling from all over for its sausage rolls and sourdough. The Watering Can café-bistro team has launched Frankley’s Bakery, a new in-house bakery operation with an investment of over £100k.

The bakery began operations a month ago and already has customers clambering for its baked goodies on a regular basis. Company director Keith Perryman, 62, told the news that they set up around the park for exposure because, although small at the moment, they plan to grow a lot. Having a trailer offers more diversity than The Wheelbarrow in the sense of seasonal bakes and products alongside great coffee.

Charlotte and Ava at Frankley's Bakery artisan bakery and weekend food trailer on Sefton Park Sourdough and bloomer are the trailer's big hitters thus far, with plans to expand the menu once the rest of the world learns of its presence. Keith added: 'The response has been really good. Loads of customers saw us on Tiktok first and decided to come down after seeing where we are. We've had people travelling from a little bit of everywhere.

We've had a good response to the sausage rolls and sourdough, and although we only operate on weekends, it's been a great experience so far.





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Frankley's Bakery Sefton Park Sausage Rolls Sourdough Tiktok Growth Diversity Seasonal Bakes Products Great Coffee

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