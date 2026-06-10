Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Stir Debate with Intimate Restaurant Photo and Upcoming X-Rated Film Role

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco shared a provocative photo of Blanco kissing Gomez's cleavage in a crowded restaurant, reigniting conversations about public displays of affection. The image, part of a throwback series, drew mixed reactions from fans, with some shocked and others referencing an earlier viral moment where Gomez kissed Blanco's feet on his podcast. Simultaneously, Gomez prepares for a bold career move: starring in a four-hour X-rated arthouse film from director Brady Corbet alongside Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender. The article covers the couple's unfiltered approach to intimacy, Gomez's expanding acting portfolio including Emilia Pérez and Only Murders in the Building, and their 2024 collaborative album I Said I Love You First.

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are no strangers to public displays of affection. The married couple recently shared a series of nostalgic photos from their relationship, one of which caused a significant stir among fans.

The image captured Blanco, 38, kissing Gomez's left breast as she laughed, in what appeared to be a bustling restaurant setting. Gomez, 33, was wearing a deep plunging black top that revealed considerable cleavage. Blanco accompanied the post with effusive comments, writing, 'I fall more and more in love with you every day,' and 'Time stands still when I'm in your arms.

' The post prompted a range of reactions from their fanbase. Some commenters expressed shock at the public nature of the act, with one stating, 'Doing that in public is CRAZY.

' Others offered humorous comparisons, noting, 'He kisses her chest and she kisses his feet. Not a fair trade,' referencing an earlier incident where Gomez had kissed Blanco's feet on his podcast. That earlier viral moment occurred on Blanco's podcast, Friends Keep Secrets. During the episode, Gomez leaned over mid-conversation to plant a kiss on Blanco's foot.

Blanco reacted with delight, saying, 'I liked that,' and later adding, 'I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much.

' Gomez playfully scolded him, warning him not to turn it into a 'moment. ' Blanco has previously spoken about his difficulty moderating his public affection for Gomez, admitting he often wants to 'kiss her and jump her bones all the time. ' He shared that seeing her kiss his toe 'really made my day. ' These episodes illustrate the couple's uninhibited approach to showcasing their intimacy, both online and in multimedia content.

Beyond their relationship, Gomez is advancing her acting career with a major new project. She is set to star in a four-hour 'X-rated' arthouse film from Oscar-winning director Brady Corbet. The film, rumored to be titled The Origin of the World, is primarily set in the 1970s and features an ensemble cast including Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender. Corbet teased the film's explicit content in a 2025 interview, describing it as a daring work.

This will be Corbet's fourth feature as a director, following The Childhood of a Leader, Vox Lux, and the 2024 Oscar contender The Brutalist. Gomez's recent acting work includes the acclaimed musical Emilia Pérez, which received Oscar nominations, and her ongoing role in the television series Only Murders in the Building since 2021.

In the music sphere, she and Blanco released the collaborative album I Said I Love You First in 2024, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned a Grammy nomination for the single Bluest Flame. The couple began dating in summer 2023 and married in September 2025, blending their personal and professional partnership across entertainment industries





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Selena Gomez Benny Blanco Public Display Of Affection Restaurant Photo X-Rated Film Brady Corbet Cate Blanchett Michael Fassbender Podcast Intimacy Celebrity Couple Emilia Pérez Only Murders In The Building I Said I Love You First Grammy Nomination

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