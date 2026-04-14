Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Reunite in Orlando, Showing Support and Celebrating Friendship

Pop stars Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato were seen together for the first time since 2017 as Gomez supported Lovato at the start of her 'It's Not That Deep Tour' in Orlando, Florida. The reunion highlights their enduring friendship and their journeys through the entertainment industry.

The pop music world witnessed a heartwarming reunion as Selena Gomez traveled to Orlando, Florida, to support her childhood friend Demi Lovato at the kickoff of Lovato's ' It's Not That Deep Tour ' on Monday. The event marked the first time the two pop stars, both now 33, have been seen together since they posed for a photograph at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles back in 2017. Gomez not only showed her support from the VIP booth within the venue but also proudly sported an 'It's Not That Deep' hoodie from the merchandise table, demonstrating her enthusiasm for Lovato's new venture. The founder of Rare Beauty, who boasts a massive following of 608.8 million on social media platforms, dedicated six Instagram stories to her former friend, sharing her emotional response to the show and praising Lovato's vocal performance. Lovato reciprocated the sentiment by responding with emojis indicating tears of happiness, expressing her gratitude for Gomez's presence. This reunion is a significant moment for fans who have followed the careers of these two stars from their early days. The show was filled with emotional moments as they were there supporting each other.

The friendship between Gomez and Lovato began in their childhood. They both kicked off their careers in 2002, co-starring as Angela and Gianna on the children's show 'Barney & Friends'. They then continued on a path to co-star in Allison Liddi-Brown's comedy 'Princess Protection Program', which aired on the Disney Channel in 2009. However, the close friendship began to shift around 2014, with Lovato later admitting to Harper's Bazaar in 2020 that while they were no longer close friends, she still held affection for Gomez. Reflecting on their past, Lovato spoke on the Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast, acknowledging the pressures of comparison during their formative years on the Disney Channel. She emphasized the importance of her mother's advice to believe that 'There's room for everyone. It's not a competition,' which she said helped her navigate the challenges of that time. Last August, Gomez expressed her pleasure at seeing Lovato continuing her career, and one month later, Gomez described her as 'really, really sweet' and expressed her happiness regarding her marriage to Benny Blanco. Also in attendance at the show was Lovato's husband, Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes, who shared his awe and appreciation for Lovato's performance via an Instagram story, highlighting the impact of the show. The show was an opportunity to show how much respect the two pop stars still have for each other.

The event also provided an opportunity for further connections as Lovato's ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas, also attended the show and performed two songs with her at Kia Forum, adding an additional layer of nostalgia to the evening. Lovato and her current husband will celebrate their first wedding anniversary on May 25, the same day he is performing in Amsterdam while she performs in Texas. This coming together of both the old and new relationships of Lovato’s life truly reflects a milestone of emotional growth and celebration. The reunion of these pop stars also underscores their journeys in the spotlight and the complexities of growing up in the industry. It's a testament to the enduring bonds of friendship and the support that can be found within the world of entertainment. The gathering signifies the strong bonds of love and loyalty that have kept their relationship solid throughout the years. The event was a reminder of the value of support within the pressures of fame. It highlighted a celebration of growth and genuine affection between two influential figures in the music industry. The event served as a symbol of unity in the face of rivalry and competition.





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Selena Gomez Demi Lovato It's Not That Deep Tour Friendship Reunion

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