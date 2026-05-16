Selena Gomez Blends Retro Glamour with Candid Revelations About Health and Diet

From a stunning flapper-style appearance in London to surprising dietary admissions by Benny Blanco, explore the latest updates on Selena Gomez's life, health, and fitness journey.

Selena Gomez recently captured the attention of fashion enthusiasts and paparazzi alike during a sophisticated outing in London. The 33-year-old star opted for a bold, retro-inspired look that paid homage to the glitz and glamour of the Jazz Age.

She was seen wearing a sleek, form-fitting dress characterized by shimmering fringe that danced with every step she took. To complete the flapper-esque aesthetic, Gomez styled her hair in a tight, polished sweep and accentuated her facial features with striking makeup, while a pair of elegant drop earrings added a final touch of luxury to her ensemble. Her destination was Gymkhana, a renowned Indian restaurant located in the upscale Mayfair district.

Interestingly, this particular venue had recently hosted her close friend Taylor Swift and Swift's partner Travis Kelce, adding a layer of celebrity prestige to the location. Amidst her stylish appearance, rumors have swirled regarding her relationship with Swift, with reports suggesting that Gomez has declined several invitations to serve as a bridesmaid in the upcoming nuptials between Swift and Kelce.

While her public image remains one of polished elegance, her private habits have recently become a topic of conversation thanks to her husband, Benny Blanco. During a private taping of Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Podcast in West Hollywood, Blanco provided a candid and somewhat humorous look into Gomez's dietary preferences. He revealed that the singer often possesses the eating habits of a young child, frequently gravitating toward foods that are generally considered unhealthy.

Blanco specifically highlighted her love for burgers and fries, noting that she is particularly fond of fast food even during the early morning hours. He recounted a specific instance where he found her eating from Jack in the Box at 6:45 AM, a revelation that left health guru Gwyneth Paltrow visibly shocked and declaring the habit as not Goop approved.

Despite her known love for junk food, Blanco mentioned that the only healthy option she consistently enjoys is from Goop Kitchen, Paltrow's own health-focused takeout chain, although even then, Gomez reportedly picks out the vegetables and leaves the greens for Blanco to finish. This penchant for calorie-dense food is not a new development for the pop star, who has a complicated history with nutrition and health.

Back in 2011, Gomez faced a serious health crisis and was hospitalized for malnourishment, a condition she attributed to a diet consisting primarily of junk food. At the time, she admitted her love for candies like M&M's, Kit Kats, and Snickers. Her preferences have remained consistent over the years, with her citing Jack in the Box as a favorite and previously stocking her tour bus with Hot Cheetos and pickles.

However, her health struggles are more complex than just diet. Gomez has fought a long and public battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes significant inflammation throughout the body and leads to fluctuations in weight. This health struggle reached a critical point in 2017 when her close friend Francia Raisa donated a kidney to her, a gesture that saved the singer's life and highlighted the severity of her condition.

In recent years, Selena Gomez has made a conscious effort to balance her love for indulgent foods with a rigorous wellness routine. While she still enjoys the occasional fast-food treat, she has prioritized her physical health to manage the effects of lupus and maintain her figure. She has invested in a home gym and works closely with a personal trainer to stay active.

Her current fitness regimen includes high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and barre classes, which help her stay toned and energetic. This shift toward a more balanced lifestyle, combined with the stability found in her relationship with Benny Blanco, has helped her slim down from her heaviest weight in early 2023.

By blending a commitment to exercise with a realistic approach to her dietary cravings, Gomez continues to navigate the challenges of her health while remaining one of the most influential figures in global entertainment





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