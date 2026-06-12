Selena Gomez Denies Directing 'Sudden Fans' Comment at Taylor Swift After Knicks Victory

Selena Gomez clarified that her Instagram post about 'sudden fans' was not aimed at Taylor Swift but was related to a bet and a reaction to content she was viewing, putting an end to speculation about a rift between the two celebrities following the NBA Finals.

Selena Gomez has firmly denied that her recent social media post was intended as a criticism of her close friend Taylor Swift . The controversy began after Gomez shared a story on Instagram that read: 'so funny how some are all the sudden fans though lol.

' The timing of this post coincided with the NBA Finals game on Wednesday night, where the New York Knicks achieved a stunning victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Swift, a well-known Knicks supporter, was among the celebrities in attendance, including Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, all of whom were visibly ecstatic about the win.

Gomez, a native Texan and a longtime fan of the Spurs, found herself at the center of an online storm as some Swift fans interpreted her comment as a subtle jab at the singer's allegiance to the Knicks. However, Gomez clarified that her post was not aimed at Swift or any of her friends.

She explained that it was a reaction to the first slide on the page she was viewing and that she had placed bets with her friends on the game outcome, losing the wager. In a follow-up Instagram Story, she wrote, 'I would never insult my friends nor was it an insult. The comment was a reaction to the first slide on the page.

Second I bet my friends on the game. The friends in the text chain I posted. I lost but was poking at my opponents, my friends. Believe it or not I do have other friends in my life.

But quickly forget that most assume otherwise. also .. It's a basketball game.

' The incident highlights how quickly social media remarks can be taken out of context, sparking unnecessary drama between high-profile figures. Despite the frenzy, both Gomez and Swift have maintained their long-standing friendship, with no indication of any real discord





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