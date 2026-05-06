Selena Gomez Lists Luxury Encino Estate for 6.49 Million Dollars Following Move to Beverly Hills

Pop star and actress Selena Gomez is selling her former bachelorette pad in Encino, once owned by Tom Petty, as she starts a new life in a 35 million dollar Beverly Hills mansion with husband Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez has officially put her stunning bachelorette residence in Encino , California, on the market with an asking price of 6.49 million dollars. This sprawling estate carries a rich musical legacy, as it was previously owned by the legendary Tom Petty, who sold the property in 2017 shortly before his passing.

The 33-year-old star, known for her acclaimed role in Only Murders In The Building, acquired the home in 2020 for 4.89 million dollars, marking a significant investment in her personal sanctuary. Over the years, the property served as more than just a home; it was a creative hub where she filmed her beloved unscripted cooking series, Selena + Chef, and produced various instructional makeup videos for her successful Rare Beauty brand.

The listing of the property on May 1 was first brought to light by reports from TMZ and property records via Realtor.com, highlighting the home as a private celebrity compound. The residence is a massive 11,000 square foot estate that epitomizes luxury and sophisticated design. With six spacious bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, the home is designed for both comfort and high-end entertainment.

The interior is characterized by a bright, airy, and beachy cottage atmosphere, featuring crisp white walls and high, beamed ceilings that create a sense of openness and light. The main level boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen, a formal dining room, and a family room with soaring ceilings that immediately set a tone of elegance.

For those seeking wellness and creativity, the house includes a dedicated gym, a massage room, a creative work area, and even a professional vocal booth, allowing the artist to work on her music in total privacy. The primary suite on the main level is described as spectacular, while an upper-level second primary suite and four additional bedrooms provide ample space for guests and family.

The exterior of the Encino estate is equally impressive, designed to evoke a sense of romance and tranquility. The grounds feature a sparkling swimming pool and a hot tub, complemented by a cascading waterfall and a stream that flow directly into the water. Outdoor living is prioritized with a cabana equipped with a bar, a cozy fire pit, and an al fresco dining area.

There is also a covered barbecue section capable of seating at least ten people, making it an ideal spot for hosting lavish garden parties. The listing describes the property as a vision of inspiration, inviting new owners to live among the stars in a space that has been meticulously renovated since its original construction in 1989. This idyllic outdoor space provides a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the entertainment industry.

This move comes on the heels of a major real estate upgrade for the singer and actress. In December 2024, Selena Gomez and her husband, 38-year-old Benny Blanco, purchased a breathtaking Spanish-style mansion in Beverly Hills for a staggering 35 million dollars. This new residence is significantly larger and more opulent, featuring seven bedrooms and twelve bathrooms.

The estate includes a massive main residence and two distinct guesthouses, one of which serves as a professional studio and the other as a state-of-the-art home theater. The Beverly Hills property, which was previously owned by a renowned Hollywood director and last sold in 2021 for 30.7 million dollars, represents a new chapter of domestic bliss for the couple as they transition from the quiet elegance of Encino to the prestige of one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in the world





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Selena Gomez Real Estate Benny Blanco Encino Luxury Homes

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emily Blunt Wore A Pearl Body Necklace Worth Half A Million Dollars To The Met Gala 2026Emily Blunt wore a Mikimoto pearl body necklace to the Met Gala 2026, worth half a million US dollars

Read more »

Jennifer Lopez Slashes Price on Beverly Hills Mansion Amid Divorce from Ben AffleckJennifer Lopez has reduced the price of her Beverly Hills mansion to $49,995,000 in her third attempt to sell the property she once shared with ex-husband Ben Affleck. The couple purchased the 38,000-square-foot estate in 2023 for $60,850,000 but have struggled to find a buyer since listing it for sale in 2024. Affleck has surrendered his share of the property, and Lopez is now solely responsible for all sale-related expenses.

Read more »

The Power of the Image Architect: How Changing Stylists Transformed Margot Robbie and Selena GomezAn in-depth look at how celebrity stylists shape public perception and the dramatic fashion evolutions of Margot Robbie and Selena Gomez after switching their style architects.

Read more »

Lethal Andes Virus Outbreak on Luxury Cruise Ship MV HondiusTwenty British citizens are being repatriated following a deadly hantavirus outbreak on a luxury cruise ship, where a rare person-to-person strain has caused multiple deaths.

Read more »