Selena Gomez makes career pivot with X-rated film

Selena Gomez is making one of her boldest career pivots yet, joining the ranks of notable Disney alumni who have ventured into adult films. She is said to be attached to director Brady Corbet's next project - an ambitious X-rated feature, according to Variety.

Selena Gomez is making one of her boldest career pivots yet, with a provocative new film that's a far cry from her Disney Channel days.

The 33-year-old former Wizards of Waverly Place star is said to be attached to director Brady Corbet's next project - an ambitious X-rated feature, according to Variety. Corbet, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind The Brutalist, is reportedly assembling an A-list cast, with Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender also linked to the film.

The project, rumored to be titled The Origin of the World, is said to unfold largely in the 1970s, with Corbet previously teasing its 'X-rated content' in a 2025 interview. Behind the scenes, he also continues to collaborate with Mona Fastvold, having produced her film The Testament of Ann Lee. The edgy new role may not come as a total surprise to fans who have watched Gomez steadily distance herself from the squeaky-clean Disney image that first made her famous.

Back in 2023, the Only Murders in the Building star admitted she finally felt liberated from the pressure that came with growing up under the Disney spotlight after rising to fame on Wizards of Waverly Place.

'I definitely feel free of it,' Gomez tikd Variety at the time. 'Sometimes I get triggered. It’s not that I’m ashamed of my past, it’s just that I’ve worked so hard to find my own way. I don’t want to be who I was.

I want to be who I am.

' The project, rumored to be titled The Origin of the World, is said to unfold largely in the 1970s, with Corbet previously teasing its 'X-rated content' in a 2025 interview. He also hinted the film could stretch to around four hours, revealing at the Storyhouse Screenwriting Festival in Dublin that the script runs to roughly 200 pages. Selena Gomez is said to be attached to director Brady Corbet's next project - an ambitious X-rated feature, according to Variety.

For context, Corbet's The Brutalist already raised eyebrows with a 165-page script and a sprawling three-and-a-half-hour runtime - but this new project looks set to push things even further. The edgy new role may not come as a total surprise to fans who have watched Gomez steadily distance herself from the squeaky-clean Disney image that first made her famous. Selena Gomez's career pivot from TV star to adult film star has many questioning if the trend will continue.

The production is also reportedly being shot using rare eight-perf 65mm cameras





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