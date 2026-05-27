Selena Gomez's Friendship with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham Fades Amid Lifestyle Shift

An insider reveals the reasons behind the alleged estrangement between Selena Gomez and former close friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, citing Gomez's insecurity and her new married life with Benny Blanco.

Selena Gomez 's once close friendship with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham has reportedly deteriorated, with insiders revealing the reasons behind the rift. The trio, who were often seen together at high-profile events and even joked about being a throuple, have drifted apart as Gomez's life took a new direction following her marriage to Benny Blanco.

According to exclusive sources, the fallout stems from both Gomez's insecurities and a natural evolution of her priorities. The friendship began at a star-studded Hollywood gala when Gomez spotted her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber with his wife Hailey Bieber. Feeling awkward, she was approached by Nicola Peltz, who invited her to sit with her and Brooklyn Beckham. That encounter sparked a bond that quickly grew.

However, insiders claim that Gomez later felt Peltz was poaching her friends, leading to jealousy and distance. As one source put it, Selena felt Nicola was stealing her friends as she started hanging out with her friends without her present and that bothered Selena, so Selena separated herself. Another insider characterized the split as due to Selena's insecurity, noting that the actress and her heiress confidante are allegedly no longer friends.

As Gomez settled into married life with Blanco, her lifestyle became more low-key. She spends most of her time working, writing music, and enjoying quiet moments with her husband. This shift meant that high-octane friendships with Peltz and Beckham naturally took a backseat. An insider explained that Selena's life changed for the better once she fell in love with Benny.

These days, her world is much more low-key. She still sees friends at award shows or occasional house gatherings, but for the most part, they've embraced a quieter lifestyle. The source compared this to what happens after high school: you can reconnect years later and have an amazing time catching up, but you no longer spend every day together. They emphasized there is no bad blood, just different directions.

The estrangement became public when Peltz deleted Instagram photos of Gomez in January and cryptically posted about friendships having expiration dates. Furthermore, the couple was notably absent from Gomez's wedding to Blanco. While representatives for both parties have not commented, the insider narrative paints a picture of a friendship that served a purpose during a particular phase of Gomez's life but could not survive her transition into a more settled existence.

Gomez and Bieber's history adds another layer: after their final split in 2018 and Bieber's marriage to Hailey, Gomez reportedly struggled with mental health issues. Her bond with Peltz and Beckham may have been a form of emotional support at that time, but as she found stability with Blanco, that support network became less essential. Despite the apparent falling out, the insider suggests that Gomez looks back fondly on the memories she shared with Nicola.

However, that chapter has passed, and her focus is now centered on her immediate family and the life she is building for the future. The friendship, which once seemed unbreakable, has become a casualty of changing priorities and personal growth. This story serves as a reminder that even the most visible celebrity friendships are subject to the same natural evolutions as any other relationship





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