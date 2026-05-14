Selena Gomez's Unconventional Diet Habits Revealed by Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco opens up about Selena Gomez's preference for fast food and junk food over healthy alternatives during a podcast appearance.

Selena Gomez is widely recognized as a multifaceted superstar who dominates the music charts, delivers powerhouse performances on screen, and has built a massive empire in the beauty industry.

However, behind the curated images of glamour and luxury lies a surprisingly relatable and perhaps concerning approach to nutrition. During a recent episode of the Goop Podcast hosted by Gwyneth Paltrow, her husband Benny Blanco shared an intimate and humorous look into the pop star's eating habits. Blanco described the celebrity's diet as being remarkably similar to that of a five-year-old child, noting that she frequently chooses foods that are traditionally considered unhealthy.

He revealed a particular fondness for burgers and fries, adding that her cravings often strike early in the day. In one specific instance, Blanco recalled walking into a room at 6:45 in the morning to find Gomez enjoying a meal from Jack in the Box, a popular American fast-food chain known for its 24/7 service and variety of snacks. This revelation left Paltrow visibly shocked, as such habits are far from the stringent wellness standards promoted by the Goop brand.

The dietary preferences of the star go beyond occasional cravings; they seem to be a longstanding pattern of avoiding nutritious options. Blanco explained that while she is willing to eat from the Goop Kitchen, which is Paltrow's healthy takeout venture, her approach to the food is highly selective.

For instance, when ordering the Chinese chicken salad, Gomez tends to pick out the toppings and leave the greens and lettuce for her husband to consume. This aversion to fruits and vegetables is a recurring theme in her life. In past interviews, she has openly admitted to stocking her tour bus with snacks like Hot Cheetos, chocolate, and pickles, and has expressed a deep love for fried chicken. This pattern of eating has had serious consequences in the past.

Back in 2011, the singer was hospitalized for malnourishment, a condition she attributed not to a lack of food, but to a lack of quality nutrition. She confessed her love for movie theater candies such as Snickers, Kit Kats, and M&Ms, acknowledging that while she eats plenty, she simply does not eat correctly.

She even shared her specific Jack in the Box order during an interview with Gordon Ramsay, consisting of two tacos, two egg rolls, curly fries, and a chicken sandwich. Despite these nutritional challenges, Gomez has managed to maintain a figure that is widely admired, though she has been candid about the struggles associated with her health.

Her weight has fluctuated over the years, largely as a result of her ongoing battle with lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes significant inflammation throughout the body. This medical condition adds a layer of complexity to her physical health that goes beyond simple caloric intake. In early 2023, she reached a heavier weight, but has since focused more intently on her physical well-being.

To balance her love for junk food, the star utilizes a home gym and works with a personal trainer, incorporating high-intensity interval training and barre classes into her routine. She has also spoken out about the emotional toll of public scrutiny regarding her body, mentioning on the Jay Shetty podcast that the constant commentary from the public has occasionally made her feel bitter and sad. Interestingly, the star has a professional interest in the culinary arts despite her personal preferences.

She launched a popular cooking series titled Selena plus Chef on HBO Max, where she explored various global cuisines and recipes under the guidance of professional chefs. The show ran for four seasons and eventually led to a spin-off on the Food Network called Selena plus Restaurant. This venture allowed her to experiment with healthier ingredients and learn the science of cooking, even if her daily meals still lean toward the fast-food category.

Her husband, Benny Blanco, is also deeply immersed in the food world, having released a bestselling cookbook in 2024 titled Open Wide: A Cookbook for Friends. Together, they represent a contradictory blend of professional culinary exploration and a personal love for the convenience and taste of American junk food. This duality highlights the struggle many people face between knowing what is healthy and enjoying what is tasty





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