Selena Gomez Shares Intimate Photo with Husband Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco are giving fans a glimpse into their loved-up relationship. The couple, who tied the knot eight months ago, recently shared an intimate photo on Instagram Stories. In the snapshot, Gomez is seen hugging Blanco from behind as he lovingly grips her forearm and blows a kiss.

Selena Gomez shared an intimate photo with husband Benny Blanco on Instagram Stories, lamenting 'I miss my love' as she hugged him from behind. The couple, who tied the knot eight months ago in Santa Barbara, is currently in London filming the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Gomez and Blanco's loved-up relationship has been a subject of fascination for fans, who have been following their romance since they confirmed their relationship in December 2023. The lovebirds got engaged a year later and exchanged vows on September 27.

In a recent interview, Gomez told music journalist Zane Lowe that marriage 'has been such a dream so far,' adding that she knows it'll come with ebbs and flows but the most beautiful person she could do that with is her husband. Meanwhile, Gomez and her co-stars are hard at work in London, filming the forthcoming sixth season of Only Murders in the Building.

The series, which began airing in 2021, has become critically acclaimed and a hit with viewers, garnering a number of award nominations including an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. As the couple navigates their new life together, fans are eagerly awaiting more updates on their loved-up relationship





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Selena Gomez Benny Blanco Only Murders In The Building Hulu Series Marriage Relationship

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