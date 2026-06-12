Selena Gomez sparks online chatter after cheeky Knicks post amid NBA Finals comeback

Selena Gomez posted an Instagram story after the Knicks historic comeback, hinting at celebrity fans including Taylor Swift, prompting mixed reactions and a brief social media drama.

Selena Gomez found herself at the centre of a social media buzz on Wednesday after she posted an Instagram story that playfully hinted at a growing list of celebrity fans for the New York Knicks .

The post came right after the Knicks pulled off a dramatic 107‑106 comeback over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden, a night that also saw her long‑time friend Taylor Swift sitting front and centre in the arena. Gomez wrote that she was happy for New York but that her heart broke a little, adding a cheeky comment about how some people suddenly become fans.

She followed the caption with a series of nostalgic photos showing her own history with the Spurs, including a childhood picture beside a cutout of Tim Duncan, the Hall‑of‑Fame star. The series was meant to underline that she was not a new Spurs supporter, but rather someone who has long loved basketball in various forms. The reaction online was mixed. Some fans dismissed the story as harmless banter, noting that the drama was being blown out of proportion.

Others focused on the implication that Swift, who has openly supported the Knicks for years, might be part of this expanding celebrity fan club. Swift's own Knicks fandom dates back to a children's talent competition at Madison Square Garden when she was twelve or thirteen, a memory she recalled in a 2014 Time interview where she described her love for the team and her friendships with former Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire and his then‑wife Alexis.

Social media users on Reddit and other platforms shared old images of Swift in Knicks gear and debated whether Gomez was making a jab at the basketball community or simply commenting on the celebrity presence at the game. The gathering at Madison Square Garden also included well‑known personalities such as Spike Lee, Larry David, Mariska Hargitay, Adam Sandler, Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller, turning the basketball event into a star‑studded spectacle.

Despite the chatter, Gomez quickly removed the story, perhaps to avoid further speculation. In the comments, some defended her, arguing that many of the celebrities in attendance were likely more interested in the visibility of the event than in the sport itself. Others praised her for pointing out the irony of sudden fan declarations, especially when she juxtaposed her own Spurs memorabilia with the Knicks' triumph.

The episode highlights how closely pop culture and sports intersect in today's media landscape, where a single Instagram post can spark widespread discussion about fandom, friendship, and the fine line between genuine support and performative allegiance





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