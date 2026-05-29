Selena Gomez Spotted in London Filming Only Murders In The Building

Selena Gomez is in London filming the sixth season of Only Murders In The Building with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short. The singer, 33, has been taking a break from work and enjoying the sights of the capital.

Selena Gomez is in London filming the sixth season of Only Murders In The Building with co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short . The singer, 33, has been taking a break from work and enjoying the sights of the capital.

She has been spotted on set in the Notting Hill area of London alongside her co-stars and other cast members. The show has received positive reception from fans and critics since its debut in 2021 and has garnered several award nominations, including an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. Selena is also attached to a new film project with director Brady Corbet, which is reportedly an X-rated feature.

The film, titled The Origin of the World, is said to unfold largely in the 1970s and will be shot using rare eight-perf 65mm cameras. The project marks Corbet's fourth feature as a director and is expected to be a genre-defying film. Selena's new role may not come as a surprise to fans who have watched her distance herself from her Disney Channel days.

She has been taking a break from work and enjoying the sights of the capital with her friends. The actress is also reportedly attached to a new film project with director Brady Corbet, which is expected to be a provocative and ambitious film





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