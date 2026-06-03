Selena Gomez Stuns with Dramatic Hair Transformation

Selena Gomez has swapped her signature raven waves for mahogany curls, leaving fans stunned. The singer and actress debuted her new look on Instagram, but did not clarify whether it's a dye job or a wig. The transformation comes as she's in London filming her hit Hulu show Only Murders in the Building.

Selena Gomez has caused a stir among her fans with a dramatic hair transformation . The singer and actress, known for her signature raven waves, has swapped her trademark look for a head-turning new style.

She debuted her new look on Instagram, sharing two pictures that showed off her mahogany curls. In one selfie, Gomez is seen sitting on her bed, wearing casual attire, with her new hairdo on full display. In another, she shared a mirror video of herself lounging in bed, her reddish brown locks cascading over her shoulders.

However, Gomez did not clarify whether her new look is a result of a dye job or a wig, simply captioning the post 'Wild things happening with @onlymurdershulu while adoring london.





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Selena Gomez Hair Transformation Only Murders In The Building Instagram Mahogany Curls

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mike Myers Stuns Fans with Dramatically Different Appearance at 2026 Canadian Screen AwardsMike Myers, the Canadian comedian, made a rare public appearance at the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, where he was honoured with the Academy Icon Award. However, his dramatically different appearance, sporting closely cropped silver hair, left many fans doing a double take and comparing him to fellow comedy legend Steve Martin.

Read more »

Maya Jama Stuns in Cream One-Piece as Love Island Season 13 Launches with Nighttime Premiere and New TwistsPresenter Maya Jama showcased stunning style in a cream keyhole cut-out one-piece and a white satin co-ord ahead of the Love Island season 13 launch. The premiere featured historic changes including a nighttime filming, islanders choosing their own partners, and a revamped villa with a blue firepit. The episode introduced new bombshells Yasmin and George who must eliminate a couple, ending on a major cliffhanger.

Read more »

George Lucas, 82, Stuns in Vogue Shoot, Spotlights Upcoming Los Angeles MuseumA new Vogue feature showcasing an 82-year-old George Lucas has gone viral, drawing global praise for his youthful style and reigniting discussion about his $1 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The article details the museum's collections, its mission to trace storytelling through history, and touches on Lucas's critical stance toward the post-Dis sale Star Wars films.

Read more »

Penny Lane Stuns at Miami Swim Week, Wooing Fans and CelebritiesBritish model Penny Lane, ex-girlfriend of Gerard Butler, wows at Sports Illustrated show, gains viral fame.

Read more »