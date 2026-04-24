Self-Proclaimed ‘King’ Deported from UK, Plans to ‘Take Over Ghana’

Kofi Offeh, who led a group claiming to be from the lost Kingdom of Kubala and was evicted from a Scottish woodland, has been deported to Ghana where he intends to establish a new kingdom and assert his dominion over the country.

Kofi Offeh, the individual who styled himself as the king of an ‘African tribe’ and was previously evicted from a Scottish woodland, has been officially deported from the United Kingdom.

The Home Office confirmed the removal of the 36-year-old, who initially established an unauthorized encampment on private property near Jedburgh, Roxburghshire, last year. Offeh resided at the makeshift site for several months alongside Jean Gasho, a 42-year-old woman from Zimbabwe, and Kaura Taylor, a 31-year-old from Texas who adopted the name Asnat and referred to herself as his ‘handmaiden’.

The trio, identifying themselves as King Atehene and Queen Nandi of the purported lost Kingdom of Kubala, even broadcasted their encounter with law enforcement and immigration officials via live stream following a court order issued in October of the previous year. Reports from Ghanaian media outlets indicate that Offeh arrived at Accra International Airport earlier this week, visibly adorned with a crown crafted from leaves.

According to Kofi TV, a prominent online news platform in Ghana, the self-proclaimed king arrived in high spirits and is now focused on establishing a new kingdom within Ghana. In a subsequent interview with the television channel, Offeh boldly asserted that his mere presence in the country was sufficient to establish ‘dominion’ and that all individuals, including traditional chiefs, politicians, and even police officers, would be compelled to serve him.

He explicitly stated his intention to ‘take over Ghana’ as a continuation of his mission to rebuild the Kingdom of Kubala. Offeh has reportedly set his sights on Sunyani, Ghana’s sixth-largest city, which he has dubbed ‘Sun City’, claiming it is the place where ‘the sunshine starts in Ghana’. The group’s time in the Jedburgh woodlands was marked by claims of ‘retaking’ land allegedly stolen from their ancestors centuries ago.

They relied on public donations for sustenance during their stay, attracting significant attention from global media, social media influencers, and amateur investigators on platforms like TikTok. The situation culminated in their eviction and Offeh’s subsequent arrest in October. A spokesperson for the Home Office simply stated: ‘We can confirm that Kofi Offeh has been deported from the UK.

’ Local Tory councillor Scott Hamilton expressed a ‘huge relief’ at the news of Offeh’s departure, describing the events of the previous year in Jedburgh as incomprehensible. He further characterized the group as being ‘filled with so much hatred’ and causing ‘so much aggravation’ within the community, expressing gratitude for their removal. The entire episode has left a lasting impression on the local community, raising questions about the motivations and impact of the group’s actions.

The self-proclaimed king’s ambition to establish dominion in Ghana raises further questions about his intentions and the potential reception he will receive in his homeland. The situation highlights the complexities of immigration, land rights, and the power of self-belief, even in the face of legal and societal constraints. The incident also underscores the role of social media in amplifying unusual events and attracting public attention





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