Self-Service Checkouts Linked to Rise in Shoplifting, Says M&S Chairman

Marks & Spencer Chairman Archie Norman claims self-service checkouts are unintentionally encouraging shoplifting, even among honest customers, due to usability issues and a lack of staff assistance. Retailers are also calling for increased police presence to combat organized crime.

The rise of self-service checkouts is unexpectedly contributing to an increase in shoplifting, even among individuals who would normally consider themselves law-abiding citizens, according to Archie Norman, Chairman of Marks & Spencer .

Norman argues that the current technology employed in these unmanned tills is often too complex and frustrating for customers, leading to unintentional, and sometimes intentional, theft. He explains that when an item fails to scan at a self-checkout, and there is no staff member readily available to assist, customers may rationalize taking the item without paying, citing time constraints or a belief that the error is not their responsibility.

This isn't about deliberate criminal intent, Norman clarifies, but rather a breakdown in the traditional interaction between retailers and shoppers, a 'human link' that previously discouraged such behavior. He emphasizes that he isn't advocating for a complete return to staffed checkouts, but rather a significant improvement in the usability and reliability of self-service technology.

Marks & Spencer has been actively expanding its use of self-checkouts, installing 800 new units in 2023 alone, as part of a broader effort to achieve £150 million in savings. However, this expansion appears to be coinciding with a rise in theft, prompting Norman to speak out about the issue. The problem extends beyond simple scanning errors.

Norman highlights a disturbing trend of organized retail crime, exemplified by a recent incident at an M&S store in Clapham, London, where a mob of approximately 100 teenagers ransacked the premises. He asserts that such incidents are not merely shoplifting but constitute a serious breach of public order requiring a robust police response.

When large groups engage in blatant theft and create an atmosphere of insecurity, it sends a message to the wider public that such behavior is acceptable and that stores are not safe environments. Norman has directly appealed to London Mayor Sadiq Khan to prioritize 'effective policing' to address this escalating problem. This call for increased police presence and intervention is not unique to Marks & Spencer; other retail leaders are voicing similar concerns.

Simon Roberts, Chief Executive of Sainsbury's, echoed these sentiments, describing the number of serious incidents as 'really concerning'. Sainsbury's has taken a proactive approach by becoming the first retailer to implement facial recognition technology for staff, reporting a significant 46% reduction in incidents and a 92% rate of repeat offenders being deterred in stores where the system is deployed. Roberts also stated that a greater police presence would be 'very welcome' and would underscore the seriousness of the issue.

Recent data indicates 509,566 reported incidents of shoplifting in the past year, a slight decrease of 1% compared to the previous year. However, experts caution that this apparent decline may be misleading, potentially stemming from changes in how shoplifting offenses are officially recorded. A clarification issued by the Home Office in April of the previous year instructed police to categorize incidents involving violence or threats against staff or customers as 'robbery' rather than 'shoplifting'.

This reclassification could artificially lower the reported shoplifting numbers while simultaneously reflecting an increase in more serious, violent crimes within retail environments. The core issue, therefore, isn't simply a matter of statistics but a growing concern about the safety of both retail staff and customers, and the erosion of trust in the retail system. The combination of frustrating self-checkout experiences, organized retail crime, and evolving crime reporting practices presents a complex challenge for retailers and law enforcement alike.

Addressing this requires a multi-faceted approach, including improvements to self-service technology, increased police presence, and a clear legal framework for prosecuting retail crime





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