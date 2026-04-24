Selling Sunset Stars Emma Hernan and Blake Davis Spark Reconciliation Rumors

Emma Hernan and Blake Davis, whose tumultuous relationship has been a focal point on Selling Sunset, are reportedly giving their romance another chance following a recent breakup. Social media hints and reports suggest a possible reconciliation despite past conflicts and drama.

The on-again, off-again romance between Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan and Blake Davis appears to be rekindled, according to recent reports and social media activity.

This latest development follows a highly publicized breakup just two months prior, stemming from a significant argument at Davis’s home where long-standing issues came to a head. Sources indicate Hernan abruptly left following the dispute, even departing on a flight without a farewell. Initially, Hernan seemingly confirmed the split with a pointed message on TikTok, suggesting a consequence for questionable behavior.

However, Davis has since posted several TikTok videos hinting at a reconciliation, sparking speculation among fans and media outlets. The couple’s relationship has been a central source of drama on Selling Sunset since its inception in 2024. Their initial connection began when Davis was a client of Hernan’s, evolving into a romantic relationship the following year. Since then, they have navigated multiple breakups and makeups, with the volatility of their dynamic frequently showcased on the reality television program.

Hernan has openly discussed challenges within the relationship, accusing Davis of exhibiting jealous and possessive tendencies. Beyond the romantic struggles, the relationship has also created significant interpersonal conflict within the cast of Selling Sunset, most notably with Chrishell Stause. The rift between Hernan and Stause deepened due to Stause’s strong disapproval of Davis. Stause publicly voiced concerns about Davis’s alleged views, claiming he made insensitive remarks regarding pronouns and used offensive language.

Hernan disputed these claims, explaining a misunderstanding regarding pronoun usage and defending Davis’s character. Despite Hernan’s attempts to clarify the situation, Stause remained critical, expressing disappointment in Hernan’s decision to continue dating someone she perceived as holding problematic beliefs. This conflict ultimately contributed to Stause’s departure from Selling Sunset, as she felt unable to reconcile her values with the situation and expressed a need to step back from the show.

The ongoing saga of Hernan and Davis’s relationship continues to captivate audiences, blending personal drama with the high-stakes world of luxury real estate





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Hernan Blake Davis Selling Sunset Reality TV Relationship Reconciliation Chrishell Stause

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best-selling Korean 'pore-blurring' pads with 21,000 reviews drop to £12The medicube Zero Pore Pads 2.0 contain AHA, BHA, panthenol, and allantoin to gently exfoliate and refine the pores

Read more »

Emmerdale fans spot Emma Atkins 'tribute' in Charity birth scenesCharity gave birth to baby Leyla in the hospital lift

Read more »

High street stores caught out 'illegally selling cannabis and cocaine'An investigation from the BBC found that buying illegal drugs on high streets in the West Midlands is much easier than it appears.

Read more »

B&M selling 'easyJet and Jet2-sized' bag that fits 'under the seat' for £6The discount retailer has refreshed its travel range ahead of the summer holidays

Read more »

Charlotte Tilbury has 20% off sale including best-selling Magic Cream for one week onlyCharlotte Tilbury has launched a one-week deal that sees shoppers save 20% off almost everything across the site using code RACEDAY - and one product already flying off the shelves is the Hollywood Flawless Filter

Read more »

Glasgow trader caught selling £3.8m worth of fake designer goods after raidItems seized in three raids would have been worth £3.8 million if sold as genuine.

Read more »