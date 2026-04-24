Selling Sunset Stars Emma Hernan and Blake Davis Spark Reconciliation Rumors

Emma Hernan and Blake Davis, whose turbulent relationship has been a focal point on Selling Sunset, are reportedly giving their romance another try following a recent breakup. Social media activity suggests a possible reconciliation despite past conflicts and a strained friendship with Chrishell Stause.

The on-again, off-again romance between Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan and Blake Davis appears to be rekindled, according to recent reports and social media activity.

This latest development follows a highly publicized breakup just two months prior, stemming from a significant argument at Davis' home where unresolved issues escalated. Sources indicate Hernan abruptly left following the dispute, even departing on a flight without a farewell. Initially, Hernan seemingly confirmed the split with a pointed message on TikTok, advising against tolerating disrespectful behavior. Their relationship has been a central source of drama on Selling Sunset since its inception in 2024, characterized by volatility and accusations.

Hernan, a successful entrepreneur with wealth derived from real estate, stock investments, and her vegan food company Emma Leigh & Co, has described Davis as exhibiting jealous and possessive tendencies. The couple initially connected when Davis became a client of Hernan's in 2023, with their professional relationship blossoming into romance the following year.

However, this connection has been repeatedly tested by multiple breakups, each marked by intense conflict. Beyond the romantic turmoil, Hernan's involvement with Davis has also created a significant rift with her Selling Sunset co-star, Chrishell Stause. Stause openly expressed strong disapproval of Davis, alleging he made offensive remarks regarding pronouns and used derogatory language. Hernan defended Davis, claiming a misunderstanding regarding pronoun usage and emphasizing his willingness to learn.

This disagreement led to a public exchange on social media, with Stause accusing Hernan of downplaying Davis's problematic views and fueling negativity towards her partner, G Flip. The fallout from this conflict ultimately contributed to Stause's decision to leave Selling Sunset. During the season nine reunion, Stause voiced her disappointment in Hernan's continued relationship with Davis, questioning her judgment and expressing concern for her well-being.

She emphasized her attempts to support Hernan as a friend and her desire for her to be with someone who treats her with respect. The situation highlighted the deep divide between the two former friends and the lasting impact of Davis's presence on their relationship.

Recent TikTok posts from Davis, however, suggest a renewed attempt at reconciliation, hinting that Hernan may be giving their relationship another chance despite the past conflicts and the strain it has caused within her personal and professional life. The future of this relationship remains uncertain, but the latest developments indicate a willingness from both parties to potentially navigate their differences and rebuild their connection.

The drama continues to unfold, captivating viewers and fueling speculation about the longevity of this tumultuous pairing





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Emma Hernan Blake Davis Selling Sunset Reconciliation Relationship Drama Chrishell Stause

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmerdale fans spot Emma Atkins 'tribute' in Charity birth scenesCharity gave birth to baby Leyla in the hospital lift

Read more »

High street stores caught out 'illegally selling cannabis and cocaine'An investigation from the BBC found that buying illegal drugs on high streets in the West Midlands is much easier than it appears.

Read more »

B&M selling 'easyJet and Jet2-sized' bag that fits 'under the seat' for £6The discount retailer has refreshed its travel range ahead of the summer holidays

Read more »

Charlotte Tilbury has 20% off sale including best-selling Magic Cream for one week onlyCharlotte Tilbury has launched a one-week deal that sees shoppers save 20% off almost everything across the site using code RACEDAY - and one product already flying off the shelves is the Hollywood Flawless Filter

Read more »

Glasgow trader caught selling £3.8m worth of fake designer goods after raidItems seized in three raids would have been worth £3.8 million if sold as genuine.

Read more »

Selling Sunset Stars Emma Hernan and Blake Davis Spark Reconciliation RumorsEmma Hernan and Blake Davis, whose tumultuous relationship has been a focal point on Selling Sunset, are reportedly giving their romance another chance following a recent breakup. Social media hints and reports suggest a possible reconciliation despite past conflicts and drama.

Read more »