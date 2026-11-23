Court documents reveal financier Selman Turk directed millions from Turkish heiress Nebahat Isbilen to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson amid fraud allegations.

A London High Court trial has revealed that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received £750,000 from the assets of Turkish heiress Nebahat Isbilen, who is currently suing her financial adviser for allegedly defrauding her of £40 million. The former Duke of York was paid this sum from the fortune of a Turkish heiress who claims she was cheated out of millions by a dodgy financial adviser, according to testimony provided by Simon Colton KC. The case centers on claims that financier Selman Turk manipulated Isbilen, an 81-year-old whose family founded the Evyap soap and cosmetics empire, into authorizing suspicious transfers.

Details of Suspicious Financial Transfers

The core of the dispute involves allegations that Turk tricked Isbilen into believing she needed the former Duke of York's help with her passport and immigration status before sending the money. Selman Turk allegedly tricked millionaire Nebahat Isbilen into believing she needed Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's help with her passport and immigration status before sending the £750,000. Isbilen instructed Turk, whom she appointed to move her wealth out of Turkey, to facilitate these payments while she feared persecution following the imprisonment of her husband, Ilhan Isbilen. Ilhan Isbilen is a former Turkish politician and political prisoner in Turkey, a status that arose after a crackdown on supporters of the Gülen movement in 2017.

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Specific transfers include a £750,000 payment made by Hampden Bank on November 13, 2019, which Isbilen's legal team argues was obtained fraudulently. When a bank employee questioned the legitimacy of the payment, Turk claimed Isbilen wanted to give the funds to Andrew to show friendship and support during hard days. Turk also insisted she had a longstanding relationship with the former prince, a claim contested by Isbilen's lawyers who allege he lied to both the heiress and the banking institution. The £750,000 was subsequently repaid, though the mechanism and intent remain central to the fraud case.

Roles of the Royal Family and Ex-Wife

Other payments linked to Isbilen's fortune were made to Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughter Princess Eugenie, raising questions about the extent of their involvement. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received £750,000 from the fortune of Turkish millionaire Nebahat Isbilen while his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson received £50,000 in February 2020. Princess Eugenie received £15,000 in October 2019, which was recorded as a birthday gift connected to celebrations for her mother's 60th. Further payments allegedly reached Andrew through Alphabet Capital, including approximately £60,000 in September 2019, which was arranged by Turk in October 2019.

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Turk claims Isbilen hoped Andrew could help her husband, who is a political prisoner in Turkey, suggesting the money was a bribe or genuine gift to secure assistance. However, court documents state there is no suggestion that Andrew or his family were aware of any fraud orchestrated by Turk. Andrew's then-private secretary, Amanda Thirsk, confirmed that the money was expected but was unable to shed much light on it according to court filings. Isbilen's lawyers argue that Turk exploited her vulnerability, using misleading invoices, forged signatures, and backdated agreements to conceal transactions totaling vast sums.

Legal Defenses and Upcoming Testimony

Simon Colton KC, representing Isbilen, told the court that Mr Turk dishonestly and systematically abused the trust she placed in him during the proceedings. Mr Turk denies defrauding Mrs Isbilen and insists she understood and authorized the transactions, arguing she was a sophisticated businesswoman who has given inconsistent accounts of events. His legal team claims she attended a private dinner with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson in December 2019, during which she discussed her imprisoned husband's predicament. This dinner is cited by Turk's defense as evidence that the payments were known gifts rather than fraudulent extractions.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is expected to give evidence at London's High Court on December 14, a date that marks a critical juncture in the trial. The trial, which is due to last for 11 weeks, continues with both sides presenting conflicting narratives about the nature of the funds. Isbilen turned to Turk in 2017 after her husband was imprisoned, fearing the seizure of her wealth, but by 2021, approximately £40 million of her fortune was missing according to her lawyers. The outcome will determine whether the payments to the royal family were legitimate gifts or part of a larger scheme of financial abuse.