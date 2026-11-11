Semi-truck collision in Kansas City claims mother and two children

A speeding semi-truck struck a minivan on US 71, killing Olga Sorbalo and her sons Luis and Samir and injuring other passengers. The incident raises concerns about trucking safety and emergency response.

A 35‑year‑old mother and her two children were killed in a collision that occurred on US Highway 71 in Kansas City, Missouri, on November 9. The incident involved a semi‑truck that struck a Honda Odyssey, setting off a chain reaction that brought the tragedy into focus for the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office (JCPO).

Crash details and immediate aftermath

The minivan carried Olga Sorbalo, her eight‑year‑old son Luis, her four‑year‑old son Samir, Liviu Sorbalo, their two‑year‑old son Rafael, and Liviu's sister. The vehicle was moving at an unknown speed when the semi‑truck, driven by 39‑year‑old Eldar Skander of Chicago, struck the Odyssey from behind. The impact created a pile‑up that involved at least three additional cars.

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Local officials recorded no evidence of emergency braking by the semi‑truck driver. Skander was later found with a tablet containing the YouTube app, and the device's Velcro matched a strip on the truck's dashboard, indicating possible distraction. The truck sustained minor injuries and Skander faces three first‑degree involuntary manslaughter charges.

At the scene, Luis and Samir were pronounced dead. Olga Sorbalo was transported to Truman Medical Center, where court documents show she died shortly after arrival. Liviu Sorbalo, Rafael, and Liviu's sister were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

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Family background and ongoing support

The Sorbalo family resides in Vancouver, Washington, and was in Kansas City to visit Liviu's sister and prepare for a flight back to Washington. Olga was the daughter of Alexei Cosovan, a minister at the Moldovan Baptist Church in Vancouver. A GoFundMe campaign was launched to cover costs associated with transporting the bodies of Olga, Luis and Samir back to Vancouver for burial.

The fundraiser's description notes the devastation felt by the entire family, relatives, friends, and church community. It states, "Liviu Sorbalo lost his beloved wife and two precious young children. This heartbreaking loss has left their entire family, relatives, friends, and church community in deep sorrow."

Legal proceedings and potential reforms

The JCPO has released a news statement citing the crash as a "chain reaction" caused by the semi‑truck's failure to slow. Skander's upcoming trial will determine the severity of his culpability under Missouri law. The incident highlights the ongoing debate over speed regulation and driver distraction measures for commercial vehicles.

While no additional information about speed records or traffic conditions has been released, the case may prompt state‑wide reviews of semi‑truck safety protocols, especially in high‑traffic corridors such as US Highway 71. If the Supreme Court approves, the incident may serve as a precedent for stricter enforcement of commercial driver regulations in the region.