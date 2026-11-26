South Australian Senator Leah Blyth has left the Liberal Party to join One Nation, citing a breakdown in party principles and internal conflicts that surprised her staff.

South Australian Senator Leah Blyth has officially defected from the Liberal Party to join Pauline Hanson's One Nation. The announcement, which occurred late on a Wednesday evening, took Liberal Party officials, Coalition MPs, and even her own parliamentary staff completely by surprise. Blyth, who previously served as the president of the South Australian Liberal Party, confirmed her move after meeting with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson in Canberra. This sudden political shift has triggered immediate reactions across the Australian political landscape, highlighting deep fractures within the conservative bloc.

Blindsided Staff And Colleagues React

The reaction from Blyth's immediate circle was one of shock and dismay. Her parliamentary staff discovered the defection through external media reports rather than direct communication from their employer. One employee was reportedly brought to tears upon hearing the news while at a Canberra pub following drinks after the Coalition Christmas function at Parliament House. Blyth did not directly confirm whether she had informed her team beforehand, instead stating she would not comment on staff matters. She characterized the speculation from Coalition figures regarding the circumstances as untrue and grubby, refusing to elaborate on the internal communications leading up to the decision.

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Blyth Cites Value Conflicts With Liberals

Leah Blyth provided a clear rationale for her departure, stating that she could no longer remain in a party she felt had abandoned its core principles. Standing alongside Pauline Hanson and former Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce, she explained that her decision was based solely on her personal value base. Blyth asserted that the Liberal Party left her, much as it has left millions of Australians, because its values have not been lived up to for a very long time. She emphasized that she did not speak to any colleagues about her decision before making the public announcement, framing the move as an individual moral choice rather than a coordinated political maneuver.

Tensions With Alex Antic And Party Infighting

The defection exposes significant internal discord within the South Australian Liberal branch, particularly involving Senator Alex Antic. Antic, who helped secure Blyth's elevation to the Senate following the retirement of Simon Birmingham, was notably absent from the public welcome extended to Blyth by One Nation. Reports indicate that Blyth and Antic had a falling out regarding Blyth's support for hate speech laws introduced after the December 14 Bondi Beach terror attack. Antic has led a conservative push within the state division, and his supporters are understood to have refused to back Blyth at her next preselection. This lack of support would have left Blyth facing the prospect of an unwinnable Senate ticket spot, prompting her to seek a new political home.

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Blyth Questions Safety And Party Focus

Blyth further detailed her deteriorating relationship with the Liberal Party by claiming she no longer felt safe within its ranks. She referenced the employment of private security by the South Australian division for her personal protection, describing this as well-documented evidence of the hostile environment she faced. Blyth argued that the party structure was overly focused on infighting and internal politics rather than serving the public interest. She criticized former Liberal colleagues for talking about themselves rather than fighting for Australians, positioning her move to One Nation as a decisive step to address this perceived failure in political leadership and representation.

Policy Disagreements And Future Prospects

Specific policy disagreements also played a role in Blyth's decision to leave the Coalition. She pointed to climate policy and a recent defence bill as key areas where the Liberal direction lacked sufficient scrutiny and debate. This stance comes despite the fact that One Nation voted in favour of the same defence legislation, suggesting a nuanced rather than total alignment on all issues. Blyth expressed a desire to move past internal party matters and focus on what she considers the worst Labor government in Australian history. Her move signals a potential shift in the conservative vote share and raises questions about the stability of the Liberal Party in South Australia ahead of future electoral contests.