Senator Lisa Murkowski votes for Iran War halt measure for first time, fails by one vote

Senator Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, voted for a measure to halt the Iran War for the first time on Wednesday, but it still failed in a 49-50 vote. The measure, brought under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, failed by a single vote, 50 to 49. It was the seventh attempt in the Senate to pass such a measure since the war began in late February, and the first time Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, voted for it. Some legal experts argue that the measure required the Administration to seek congressional authorization for continued military action.

Senator Lisa Murkowski , an Alaska Republican , voted for a measure to halt the Iran War for the first time on Wednesday, but it still failed in a 49-50 vote.

The measure, brought under the 1973 War Powers Resolution, failed by a single vote, 50 to 49. It was the seventh attempt in the Senate to pass such a measure since the war began in late February, and the first time Senator Lisa Murkowski, Republican of Alaska, voted for it. Some legal experts argue that the measure required the Administration to seek congressional authorization for continued military action





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Senator Lisa Murkowski Alaska Republican Iran War War Powers Resolution John Fetterman War Powers Act Marco Rubio Jeff Merkley John Thune John Barrasso Senate Majority Leader Senate Republican President Trump China President Xi Jinping Legal Deadline Ceasefire Military Activity Naval Operations Iranian Ports Recent Iranian Attacks American Retaliation Legal Experts Constitutional Clash Separation Of Powers White House Secretary Of State Defense Secretary Senate Floor Oregon Democrat White House Briefing Potential Constitutional Clash Separation Of Powers Legal Deadline Ceasefire Military Activity Naval Operations Iranian Ports Recent Iranian Attacks American Retaliation Legal Experts Constitutional Clash Separation Of Powers White House Secretary Of State Defense Secretary Senate Floor Oregon Democrat White House Briefing Potential Constitutional Clash Separation Of Powers

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