Senator Payman Accuses Albanese of Bias in Staffing Allocations

Independent Senator Fatima Payman claims Prime Minister Anthony Albanese denied her a personal adviser to make an example of her after leaving Labor, citing data showing zero allocation for her.

Independent Senator Fatima Payman has formally accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of orchestrating unfair staffing allocations to penalize her after her split from the Labor Party. The dispute centers on Payman being the sole crossbench parliamentarian denied a personal adviser, a situation she describes as an intentional example made of her as a young mother to deter other Labor MPs from dissenting.

Staffing Disparity Sparks Allegations of Bias

Documents obtained by the Daily Mail reveal that as of June 1, 2026, Senator Payman was allocated zero personal advisers, while every other independent or minor-party parliamentarian listed received at least one. This data directly contradicts the Prime Minister's public assertion that Payman receives the same resources as she did when elected as a Labor senator, or even one additional staffer granted universally to all senators and members of the House of Representatives.

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The staffing records highlight a significant gap between Payman and her peers on the crossbench. Independent Senator David Pocock, Senator Lidia Thorpe, and independent MPs Zali Steggall, Helen Haines, Allegra Spender, and Kate Chaney each secured one or two advisers. Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie holds the highest allocation among independents with three advisers, underscoring the zero count assigned to Payman.

Payman Refutes Albanese Denial of Unfair Treatment

During an interview on October 29, Anthony Albanese rejected suggestions that Senator Payman faced discrimination, stating she has equal or greater staff numbers compared to her Labor tenure. However, Payman argued that the Prime Minister deliberately conflated electorate staff with personal advisers to obscure the disparity. She labeled his response dishonest, emphasizing that while electorate support is distributed evenly across Parliament, the denial of personal advisers is a unique restriction applied only to her.

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Senator Payman contends that this selective withholding of resources is a political maneuver designed to warn conscientious Labor MPs against stepping out of line. She asserts that Albanese is making her life difficult specifically because she is a young mother who left the party, aiming to create a deterrent effect for other current Labor members who might consider independent stances.

Legal Experts Weigh In on Potential Improper Conduct

The controversy has drawn commentary from constitutional law professor Anne Twomey, who expressed skepticism regarding earlier allegations that Albanese offered extra staff in exchange for political support. Twomey described such an explicit quid pro quo as highly improbable and dangerous, noting that exercising ministerial power for an improper purpose breaches public trust.

Twomey highlighted that the National Anti-Corruption Commission Act defines corrupt conduct broadly, including breaches of public trust even without personal benefit to the official. She argued that using the power to grant parliamentary staff to buy votes or influence debate outcomes is contrary to long-established legal authority and the duties of parliamentarians.

Payman Cites Precedent and Calls for Independent Oversight

Senator Payman pointed to other parliamentarians who left their original parties, such as senators Tammy Tyrrell and Lidia Thorpe, former senator David Van, and the Member for Calare, noting they retained or received appropriate staffing allocations. She used these comparisons to argue that the refusal to grant her advisers is based on grudges, whether ideological, such as the low allocation for One Nation, or personal.

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Concluding her argument, Payman called for the power to determine crossbench staffing to be returned to an independent umpure, a system that existed prior to 1984. She maintains that the current centralized control allows the Prime Minister to make decisions based on personal and political considerations rather than equitable distribution, reinforcing her claim that the government is actively hindering her ability to represent her constituents effectively.