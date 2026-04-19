Senior Civil Servants Deny Withholding Mandelson Vetting Information from PM

Two senior civil servants have refuted claims that they withheld crucial information regarding Peter Mandelson's failed security vetting for the US ambassador role from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. The revelation that they were aware of the vetting failure weeks before informing the PM has raised questions about governmental oversight and accountability. The Cabinet Office defended the delay, citing the need for legal advice on disseminating sensitive information, while the Foreign Office's top official was sacked over the matter.

Senior civil servants have stated they did not withhold crucial security vetting information from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer regarding Peter Mandelson 's appointment as US ambassador. Dame Antonia Romeo, the Cabinet Office's top civil servant, and Cat Little, a senior official within the department, reportedly became aware last month that Mandelson had received clearance for the ambassadorial role despite security concerns raised by officials.

Sir Keir has maintained that neither he nor any other minister was informed of Mandelson's security vetting failure until he was briefed on Tuesday. He expressed significant anger, stating he was misled by the Foreign Office for overruling the security advice and subsequently dismissed Sir Olly Robbins, the department's most senior official. However, the disclosure that Dame Antonia and Ms. Little knew of the vetting issue weeks prior to informing the Prime Minister has cast doubt on the Prime Minister's oversight of his government. Responding to these accusations on Saturday, a Cabinet Office spokesperson explained that the delay in informing the Prime Minister was due to the time required to seek legal counsel on the appropriate way to disseminate the sensitive information. The spokesperson stated that senior officials acted responsibly by taking immediate steps to ensure the Prime Minister could be updated. They elaborated that upon receiving the UK security vetting details, the Permanent Secretary of the Cabinet Office promptly consulted legal and other advisors to ensure a sound basis for sharing the document, or the fact of it, with the Prime Minister. This approach was reportedly agreed upon with the Cabinet Secretary. The Prime Minister was subsequently informed as soon as these consultations were concluded. Reports indicate that Ms. Little was first presented with a document detailing Mandelson's vetting failure at the end of March. This document, authored by UK Security Vetting officials in early 2025, highlighted grave security reservations about Mandelson and concluded he should not be granted the necessary clearance for the position. Ms. Little reportedly discussed the potential ramifications of sharing this information with Cabinet Secretary Dame Antonia Romeo, who had recently assumed her role. Following this, the Cabinet Office sought legal advice regarding whether disclosing the information could jeopardize an ongoing Metropolitan Police criminal investigation into Mandelson. Concurrently, they inquired with the Foreign Office about the reasons for granting Mandelson developed vetting clearance against security advice. It has been suggested that approximately a dozen officials and legal professionals were privy to the vetting failure before the Prime Minister was informed. The Prime Minister had consistently asserted that all procedures were followed correctly. Dame Antonia and Ms. Little finally presented the details of this revelation to Sir Keir on Tuesday, with the information subsequently becoming public on Thursday. The Cabinet Office refuted claims that the senior civil servant had deliberately delayed the disclosure. A government source commented that Ms. Little had been diligently working to bring the documents into the public domain and criticized the suggestion that she had kept the Prime Minister uninformed as a disingenuous attempt to shift blame. Sir Olly Robbins, the Foreign Office's chief civil servant, was dismissed on Thursday, having lost the confidence of both Sir Keir and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. Leaders of the main opposition parties have called for Sir Keir's resignation in light of these developments, with Kemi Badenoch accusing the Prime Minister of misleading Parliament and the public. Sir Keir faces a critical period as he prepares to address MPs on the matter in Parliament on Monday, followed by Sir Olly's appearance on Tuesday to clarify his department's involvement in Lord Mandelson's security clearance issues. Sir Olly's predecessor at the Foreign Office offered public support for him, stating he was merely following established protocols and accusing the Prime Minister of unfairly sacrificing him. Lord Simon McDonald described the Prime Minister's actions as misguided and suggested that Number 10 was seeking a swift resolution to appease the news cycle without allowing Sir Olly, who he claims was acting within legal frameworks, an opportunity to present his perspective. He posited that the decision to appoint Mandelson had likely already been finalized, with the Prime Minister eager to have his preferred candidate in Washington, leaving the Foreign Office to navigate the practicalities of the appointment. The ongoing scrutiny places significant pressure on Sir Keir's leadership





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