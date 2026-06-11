Senior Football Journalist Focuses on Refereeing Controversies and Officiating Analysis

A senior football journalist with a focus on refereeing and officiating, providing expert analysis and regulatory clarity to help fans understand the controversies and decisions made in the game.

Senior football journalist specialising in refereeing and officiating, former contributor to The Football League Paper, Late Tackle, and the Premier League , University of Derby graduate.

Focus on refereeing controversies, football finance and governance, PGMOL decisions, and officiating analysis across the Premier League, EFL, and SPFL. Utilizes a network of officiating and industry contacts to deliver verified, expert analysis of refereeing decisions and PGMOL policy. Provides regulatory clarity behind the controversy to ensure fans get the full picture





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Refereeing Controversies Football Finance And Governance PGMOL Decisions Officiating Analysis Premier League EFL And SPFL

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