Senior Greens urge Labour to give clear run in Makerfield by-election

Senior Greens have signed a joint statement urging Labour to consider giving a clear run in the Makerfield by-election. The statement comes as the first survey of the by-election showed the vote on a knife edge, with Labour's Andy Burnham on 43 per cent and Nigel Farage's Reform UK close behind on 40 per cent.

Senior Greens have signed a joint statement urging Labour to consider giving a clear run in the Makerfield by-election. Former party leaders and councillors warned the contest must be approached with 'trepidation' - as Andy Burnham 's appointment could offer a 'unique opportunity' to reform the voting system.

The first survey of the by-election last week showed the vote on a knife edge - putting Mr Burnham on 43 per cent and Nigel Farage's Reform UK close behind on 40 per cent. The Green letter, signed by the likes of former party leader Jonathan Bartley and ex-councillor and author Rupert Read, states: 'Greens have always put their values and the climate and nature first. Which is why we approach the Makerfield by-election with some trepidation.

'If Burnham will commit to backing proportional representation for the next general election Labour manifesto so that it is in place by the election after next, then on this unique occasion we don't think Greens should run a full campaign against him. ' The letter admits Makerfield is 'not a seat the Greens can win' - adding 'it will be a straight fight between Labour and Reform', The Sunday Times reports.

A proportional representation voting system would allow for a closer reflection of smaller parties' votes in Parliament. Last week Mr Burnham said the current first-past-the-post system should change to enable 'less point-scoring, more problem-solving' and make politics 'more place first rather than party first'. The comments were welcomed by Mr Read who said he hoped the Greens would not 'move heaven and earth to stop ' if he committed to electoral reform.

Meanwhile the Lib Dems have been placed at 4 per cent and the Greens at 3 per cent. Mr Farage said the findings exposed a 'two-horse race' in the Brexit-backing seat.

'Robert Kenyon is the only candidate who can stop Andy Burnham. This is a two-horse race - nobody else comes close,' he said. Keir Starmer has confirmed he will go to Makerfield to campaign for leadership rival Andy Burnham. The parties were ramping up their efforts over the weekend, with less than a month until the vote on June 18.

The Greens previously ran into issues with their candidate Chris Kennedy who quit after 12 hours for 'personal and family reasons'. It followed the revelation Mr Kennedy had circulated an Instagram video referring to the arrests of two men over arson attacks on Jewish ambulances as 'total bulls*** to keep the false flag flying'. The tightness of the Survation poll numbers reflects a big personal bounce for Mr Burnham.

Without him as the candidate Labour was seen as losing to Reform by an 11 point margin. Over the weekend, former Conservative cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg told the Daily Mail the message from the figures was 'if you want Andy Burnham to be Prime Minister, vote Restore'.

'It looks as if Conservative voters have decided to vote tactically,' Sir Jacob said. 'They clearly think that avoiding hard-Left Burnham - or flip-flop Burnham, whichever you prefer - is more important than their historic loyalties. And Restore voters don't.

'Voting for Restore is a waste and it's bad for the country. ' On Friday Mr Burnham painted his bid to return to the House of Commons as an opportunity to get rid of Keir Starmer. He said victory would mean 'changing Labour', with the widespread expectation he would mount a quick challenge for the keys to No10. But Mr Burnham has been coming under increasing scrutiny over what direction he would take the Government.

He has already backed off his pledge to rejoin the EU - a view popular among MPs but regarded as deeply unhelpful in an area that heavily endorsed Brexit. Mr Burnham was believed to have told Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood he supports her tough immigration crackdown





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