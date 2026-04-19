Senior Met Officer Investigated Over Handling of Fatal Prep School Crash

A senior Metropolitan Police officer, Commander Clair Kelland, is under investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concerning her handling of the investigation into a tragic car crash at The Study Preparatory School in Wimbledon. The incident, which occurred in July 2023, resulted in the deaths of two eight-year-old girls, Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, and injuries to several others. The IOPC is examining allegations of racial bias, mishandling of the investigation, and providing misleading information to the bereaved families.

A high-ranking officer within the Metropolitan Police , Commander Clair Kelland , is currently the subject of a formal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct ( IOPC ). The inquiry stems from a complaint filed by the parents of two eight-year-old girls, Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, who tragically lost their lives when a Land Rover Defender veered off the road and crashed through a fence into their school, The Study Preparatory School, in Wimbledon.

The devastating incident occurred in July 2023 during a year-end celebration picnic. Commander Kelland, who was the detective chief superintendent in charge of policing southwest London at the time of the crash, delivered a tearful televised statement to the media mere hours after the fatalities, expressing profound sorrow for the loss. However, the IOPC's investigation is now scrutinizing the initial handling of the tragedy by the police, with specific concerns raised about the thoroughness of the investigation and potential instances of racial bias influencing officers' actions. The IOPC has confirmed that a total of eleven officers are now under investigation following the complaint. Among the allegations being examined are claims that officers provided false and misleading information to the families of the victims. Furthermore, the watchdog is specifically investigating whether the treatment of those affected by the crash was influenced by their race. This particular line of inquiry arises from concerns that protocols may not have been followed due to the driver, Claire Freemantle, being perceived as a wealthy white woman. Ms. Freemantle, aged 48, was not initially charged after stating she suffered an undiagnosed epileptic seizure and had no recollection of the event. The investigation into the crash was reopened in October 2024, leading to Ms. Freemantle's re-arrest in January 2025 on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She was most recently interviewed by police in July 2025. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has received a full file of evidence and is expected to announce its decision on potential charges by the end of April. The families are scheduled to meet with the CPS for an update. Commander Kelland was regarded as a rising star within the Met, having been promoted to her current role in charge of London's public protection shortly after the initial investigation. In her new capacity, she focuses on tackling gendered violence. The IOPC's announcement regarding the investigation into the eleven officers, including a commander, a detective chief inspector, a detective sergeant, and two detective constables, underscores the gravity of the complaints. The watchdog had previously stated it was unconvinced that the initial investigation was conducted thoroughly, and the current probe is delving into these deficiencies. Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau were among more than 12 people injured in the incident. Selena died at the scene, while Nuria succumbed to her injuries in hospital three days later. The parents of Nuria, Smera Chohan and Sajjad Butt, have publicly voiced their feelings of being failed by the Met, expressing a desire for accountability and a thorough understanding of why they believe they were treated cruelly, unfairly, and inhumanely. They are seeking for the system to be set right, emphasizing a request for justice rather than favouritism or sympathy. The Metropolitan Police have stated their support for an independent investigation into this tragic collision, acknowledging the need for external scrutiny in such sensitive matters





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Metropolitan Police IOPC Wimbledon School Crash Clair Kelland Racial Bias

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