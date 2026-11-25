Senior paramedic Jonathan Kirk and eight other men face conspiracy charges in a Manchester trial involving the alleged gang rape of a Stockport woman by her drugging husband.

Senior paramedic Jonathan Kirk, age 43, is among nine men currently facing trial at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court for their alleged roles in the systematic sexual abuse of a woman in Stockport, Greater Manchester. The defendants are charged with conspiracy to rape, conspiracy to assault by penetration, and conspiracy to administer substances intended to stupefy or overpower the victim between the years 2015 and 2025. The trial centers on allegations that the victim was drugged and sexually assaulted by multiple men while unconscious, facilitated by her own husband, who has already pleaded guilty to numerous serious offenses.

Core Mechanism of the Alleged Offending

The prosecution alleges that the husband, whose identity is protected to safeguard his wife's anonymity, began administering substances to his wife to render her unconscious as early as 2004. He admits to drugging and raping her and has pleaded guilty to 62 charges spanning from 2004 to the present, including rape, sexual assault, and administering a substance with intent to commit a sexual offense. The couple maintained a seemingly normal relationship for years, with the wife describing their early years as having a vanilla sex life before menopause led to a cessation of sexual activity around nine years ago.

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The husband's criminal behavior escalated when he began inviting other men into their home in Stockport to sexually assault his wife while she slept. Prosecutors state that he took images and videos of the victim while she was out of it on their bed and subsequently shared these materials online. His internet browsing history, recorded between 2014 and 2025, reveals extensive searches for medication and illicit drugs, supporting the claim that he was actively seeking ways to incapacitate his wife for sexual purposes.

Stakeholder Positions and Defendant Charges

Jonathan Kirk, a senior paramedic from Stockport, denies all charges against him. He arrives at court with his face obscured and sunglasses on. Also in the dock is retired DJ Robert Stewart, age 70, who denies three charges. David Graves, a 60-year-old sales representative from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, denies three charges, as does Richard Townsend, age 38, who is accused of sexually assaulting the same woman. The jury has heard evidence regarding the specific roles and denials of each defendant in this complex case.

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The remaining defendants include Mohammed Sabir, age 29, a recruitment consultant who denies four charges; Alan Keelan, age 42, a youth football coach who denies three rapes alleged to have occurred in February and September 2025; and Jordan Wallace, age 31, a dog walker and delivery driver from Stockport accused of rape. Philip Wild, age 59, a taxi driver from Stockport, denies attempted rape and assault by penetration. Daniel Rayner, age 42, a self-employed mechanic from Whitstable, Kent, joins Graves in denying conspiracy to assault by penetration and conspiracy to administer substances with the intention of stupefying the victim.

Victim Testimony and Shocking Revelation

The wife's testimony, recorded in a police interview filmed two weeks after her husband's arrest in October of last year, revealed her complete lack of awareness regarding the abuse. When Detective Constable Anouska Barker asked if she had any knowledge of why her husband was detained, the woman stated she still could not believe it was true and thought the police had made a mistake. She firmly denied ever agreeing to any sexual activity with another person or with her husband while she was asleep or unconscious.

The victim described her marriage as loving and normal, noting they had a good social circle and friends. She admitted to drinking a bottle of wine nightly to help her sleep and taking prescription drugs for high blood pressure, cholesterol, and heartburn. Despite these health factors, she had no idea her husband was drugging her. She mentioned finding bruises on her body from time to time but attributed them to unknown causes. She never used video cameras for sex or shared intimate photos, only sending a few topless selfies directly to her husband.

Real-World Impact and Legal Proceedings

The trial highlights the devastating impact of long-term domestic abuse facilitated by medical knowledge and deception. The husband will give evidence later in the week against the nine men on trial, potentially shedding light on the coordination of these alleged crimes. The extensive timeline of charges, spanning over two decades, indicates a pattern of behavior that went undetected until recent police intervention. The jury must now determine the guilt or innocence of the nine men who are accused of conspiring to commit these severe sexual offenses.

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The defendants range in age from 29 to 70 and come from various professional backgrounds, including healthcare, entertainment, transportation, and retail. The allegations cover incidents from 2015 to 2025, suggesting a prolonged period of alleged criminal activity. The outcome of this trial at Minshull Street Crown Court will determine the legal consequences for Kirk, Stewart, Graves, Townsend, Sabir, Keelan, Wallace, Wild, and Rayner, who all maintain their innocence against the serious charges brought by the Crown Prosecution Service.