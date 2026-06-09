Senior Tory Sir Desmond Swayne Uses Private Member's Bill to Boost Early Childhood Support

Sir Desmond Swayne, winner of the Private Member's Bill ballot, introduces the Infants, Parents and Carers Bill to improve support for children from conception to age two, rejecting assisted dying legislation in favor of a unifying measure.

A senior Conservative MP who won the annual lottery for a Private Member's Bill has chosen to focus on early childhood development, vowing to unite parliamentarians behind a measure that boosts support for children from conception to age two.

Sir Desmond Swayne, the former minister who represents New Forest West, topped the House of Commons ballot that determines the order of debates for backbench legislation. His decision to pursue the Infants, Parents and Carers Bill marks a deliberate departure from the contentious assisted dying debate that dominated the previous session. In an op-ed for the Daily Mail, Sir Desmond explained his reasoning.

Last year, Labour MP Kim Leadbeater used her Private Member's Bill to introduce the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, which proposed a framework for assisted dying in England and Wales. That bill ultimately failed in the House of Lords after peers ran out of time to conclude debates, amid accusations of filibustering. There was widespread speculation that this year's ballot winner might resurrect the assisted dying legislation.

Instead, Sir Desmond said he deliberately chose a subject that could unite rather than divide the House. The Infants, Parents and Carers Bill places a duty on the government to assess the needs of infants, parents, and carers; commission and provide appropriate information and services; and report annually to Parliament on how better support is improving outcomes.

Sir Desmond emphasized that the 1,001 critical days from pregnancy to age two are not merely another phase of childhood but the foundation for emotional security, language development, physical health, resilience, attachment, and future capability. A baby's brain develops more rapidly during this period than at any other point in life, he wrote. When support is absent, society ultimately pays the price through crisis management rather than prevention.

Strong families are not built by the state, but government and taxpayers would reap the rewards of ensuring new families are not left alone when they most need support. The prudent investment in early years yields the greatest return in human capital and economic savings down the line. Sir Desmond, who opposed the assisted dying bill in a Commons vote last year, argued that public policy has focused too much on crisis management.

We spend billions picking up the pieces later while failing to support families early on, he noted. His bill aims to shift the focus toward prevention. The period from pregnancy to age two is when investment delivers the greatest return, both in human terms and in fiscal savings. The Private Member's Bill system allows MPs who win the ballot to introduce legislation that receives debating time on select Fridays.

While such bills rarely become law without government support, they can generate significant attention and pressure. Sir Desmond's choice reflects a broader push among some Conservatives to prioritize early intervention and family support. By framing the bill as a unifying measure, he hopes to attract cross-party backing and avoid the acrimony that surrounded the assisted dying debate.

Critics may argue that the bill imposes additional bureaucratic duties on the government, but Sir Desmond insists it is a prudent and necessary step. He calls it a force for good in the world, grounded in conservative principles of limited intervention yet targeted support where it matters most. The bill will require the government to produce a strategy for improving outcomes during the critical 1,001 days, including better coordination of health visitors, children's centres, and parenting programs.

Sir Desmond's move also signals a shift in the parliamentary agenda. As the new session begins, MPs will have the opportunity to debate early childhood development in a constructive manner. The bill may not pass quickly, but it sets the stage for a national conversation about how best to support families during the most formative period of a child's life. For Sir Desmond, it is an opportunity to put conservative values into action by strengthening the foundations of society





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