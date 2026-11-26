Senne Lammens faces scrutiny after costly mistakes in Manchester United's Champions League draw at Sporting, with Peter Schmeichel questioning his confidence and Mauricio Pochettino defending his goalkeeper.

Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens is under intense scrutiny after a difficult Champions League night in Lisbon, where his errors helped Sporting secure a draw.

The 24-year-old Belgium international conceded a clumsy penalty and then dropped a high ball that allowed Luis Suarez to score an overhead kick in Wednesday's match. It followed several other mistakes this season, raising questions about whether United will drop him. United drew the game after three penalties and a red card, with two Bruno Fernandes goals at the start of the second period having turned the tie in the visitors' favour before Lammens' late error.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino fumes at officials after chaotic Sporting CP draw denies him first Man Utd win

Schmeichel Questions Lammens Future

Just 75 seconds after making an excellent save from Suarez's first penalty, Lammens recklessly charged out and upended Maxi Araujo, even though Noussair Mazraoui seemed positioned to deal with the danger. The goalkeeper had earlier conceded a penalty and then gifted Sporting their second goal. Legendary United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel told CBS Sports on Wednesday that he is unsure at what point the club would drop Lammens.

Schmeichel said Mauricio Pochettino has come in and brought his own staff, including a new goalkeeping coach, which might change things for the player. He added that Lammens came on against Spain at the World Cup and made a mistake, with Mikel Merino scoring to knock Belgium out, and feels the goalkeeper has lost confidence since then and has not really recovered.

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Schmeichel also said that when a goalkeeper is not on his best form, he needs defenders in front of him to help out, and the sad truth is that United's defenders have not been able to do that, which makes it so much worse. He stated that he likes Lammens a lot but that Wednesday was not a great day for him.

The 24-year-old also made an error at the World Cup in the summer, spilling a shot that led to Spain's winning goal in the 88th minute of their quarter-final. Director of football Jason Wilcox and United's data team overruled Ruben Amorim when they opted to sign Lammens from Royal Antwerp for 18.1 million pounds in September 2025.

United Data Team Overruled Amorim

Amorim wanted Argentina World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez, who was left waiting for a deadline day call that never came to seal a move from Aston Villa. United felt Lammens had the attributes to become one of the world's best goalkeepers. At 24, he is still young. Schmeichel was 27 when he joined United in 1991, and Edwin van der Sar was 34 when he left Fulham in 2005, with both having hundreds of senior appearances behind them.

Lammens has just over 100, more than half of them with Royal Antwerp. Although he made the odd error last season, Lammens did nothing to suggest Wilcox and co had got it wrong. After releasing Turkey international Altay Bayindir, who replaced Andre Onana as first choice at the start of last season and is back on loan in Turkey with Trabzonspor, United signed 36-year-old Wales international Karl Darlow as back-up this term.

Darlow finished last season as first choice at Leeds but only started 30 league games in three seasons with the Elland Road outfit. Also on the bench in Lisbon was Tom Heaton, the 40-year-old who has not played in a senior game since February 2023. Mistakes earlier in the season, including former United midfielder Paul Scholes claiming in September that the jury is still out on whether Lammens is truly top class, have brought increased analysis.

His positioning for Dominik Szoboszlai's opening goal for Liverpool on Sunday was questioned externally, even if United focused their attentions on Bradley Barcola shoving into the wall. In the dressing room, striker Joshua Zirkzee offered support, saying this team is a family and no one will suffer by themselves. He called Lammens a great goalkeeper and said mistakes happen, adding that in this moment they just give him space.

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Pochettino Appoints New Goalkeeping Coach

Zirkzee said they did not draw because of him and that everyone knows next game he will be at the top of his game. Toni Jimenez is Pochettino's long-time goalkeeping coach. His arrival triggered the exit of Craig Mawson, who had been with Manchester United since 2019. Connor King is Jimenez's assistant but a relative newcomer himself, having joined from Burnley in 2026.

By its nature, goalkeeping at the highest level can be a mental challenge as well as a technical one. As Onana discovered, flaws can quickly become major issues and once the spotlight is shining, the attention is fierce. Lammens has given the impression privately of being strong and has seemed remarkably unaffected by his World Cup torment, which came after he was introduced as a 71st-minute replacement for injured veteran Thibaut Courtois with the quarter-final delicately poised at 1-1.

But only he knows the full picture. Jimenez will be Pochettino's guide over what to do about the situation, although for now Lammens' head coach is behind him. Pochettino said this type of thing happens and that is football, and football is about making mistakes.

He said he always wants to support his player and that they need to talk about responsibility, adding that in this type of action the defensive line needs to cover the keeper better because it was very difficult. He said it is not to blame the defensive line, but it is two things they need to improve, details they need to work on, and they need to manage this type of situation better.

Lammens Poor Save Rate Causes Concern

Following Wednesday's draw in Lisbon, Pochettino highlighted two things that need to improve if United are to start winning matches on a regular basis. The first of those is the club's preferred goalkeeper. Of the 17 Premier League goalkeepers to have played a minimum of 10 matches in all competitions this campaign, Lammens has the second-worst save success rate, keeping out just 60.2 per cent of the shots he has faced.

Only Coventry's Carl Rushworth, at 54.4 per cent, has fared worse so far this season. There is also substance to the suggestion that Lammens has declined in 2026-27. He made just one error leading to a goal in the entirety of last season, in contrast to two already in this campaign. The data shows he is currently preventing far fewer goals.

Clean sheets and conceding fewer goals are clearly a collective responsibility, particularly for the defensive line that Pochettino referenced on Wednesday as United continue to search for consistency.