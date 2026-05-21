Separation Drama: Rhian Sugden, Dragged Into Tess Daly & Vernon Kay's Split, Steps Out on Date Night

Following her involvement in Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's shock separation announcement, Rhian Sugden stepped out with her spouse, Oliver Mellor, for a romantic date night amid the chaos. Despite the apparent issues between Tess and Rhian, the couple have remained close.

Rhian Sugden, formerly entangled in Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's separation announcement, stepped out for a romantic date night with her spouse Oliver Mellor. This occurrence followed the couple's 16-year-long relationship amidst the shock separation reported by Vernon and Tess.

Prior to their marriage, Vernon had an affair with Rhian, leading to a 'sexting scandal' and public apology on BBC Radio 1 in 2010. Rhian, now Mrs. Oliver Mellor, remains close to Vernon, even after claiming that their affair negatively impacted her career. Despite the drama, Rhian appeared stylish on her date night, wearing a chic black and pink ensemble while Oliver, her spouse, dressed smartly in a suit jacket.

The peace that seemed to hang over their marriage following the announcement of their separation may be threatened by Rhian's and Tess's differing views on the scandal, as reported by various sources





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