Sepp Hedel Sets New Football Manager World Record with 146 Days of Play

Sepp Hedel is officially recognized by Guinness World Records for a 146-day Football Manager marathon spanning five clubs. This article details his record-breaking 333-season achievement, trophy count, and the specific metrics that secured his place in gaming history.

Sepp Hedel has officially secured a place in gaming history by achieving a new Guinness World Records title for the longest Football Manager save. This monumental accomplishment required a staggering 146 days of real-time gameplay, demonstrating an unprecedented level of dedication to the sports simulation franchise. The record has been verified by the official record-keeping body, confirming that Hedel's marathon session surpasses all previous attempts in the game's long history.

Record-Breaking Save Mechanics and Stats

Hedel's record-setting save spanned exactly 333 in-game seasons without utilizing any simulation shortcuts or in-game vacation modes. This manual approach allowed him to maintain total control over every single match and decision, resulting in 15,768 matches played. During this extensive period, his teams scored a total of 42,672 goals, averaging a high volume of offensive output across the decades of simulated time.

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The financial scope of the operation was equally immense, with Hedel signing 684 players for a combined transfer cost of £9.41 billion. These transactions highlight the economic depth required to sustain a top-tier global football dynasty over such a long timeline. Additionally, he managed to accumulate nearly 1,000 trophies throughout the duration of the save, a figure that underscores the consistent dominance of his managerial strategies.

Global Journey Across Five Distinct Clubs

The narrative of the save took Hedel on a global tour, beginning with FC United of Manchester, a fan-owned club formed in protest of the Glazer family takeover of Manchester United. He led this breakaway Non-League side to their first Premier League victory in 2037, following six consecutive second-place finishes. This initial phase lasted for 50 years of game time, during which he won every available trophy with the club.

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After mastering English football, Hedel moved to India to take charge of Bengaluru Football Club. He eventually returned to the Premier League in 2277 to manage Hereford FC, where he faced the difficult task of defeating the squad he had previously built. After a fierce rivalry, he finally bested his former FC United side in 2289, marking a significant emotional milestone in the long-running simulation.

Player Development and Financial Dominance

A key component of the save's success was the development of specific players, particularly an FM regen named Fernando Robles. Robles became Hedel's most trusted talent, scoring 427 goals in 587 appearances across various clubs. His reliability allowed for consistent results in high-pressure matches, proving that player development was just as critical as tactical management in maintaining the save's momentum.

The financial strategy involved spending vast sums to acquire global talent, yet the focus remained on building sustainable teams rather than short-term fixes. The £9.41 billion spent on 684 players illustrates a systematic approach to squad building that prioritized long-term value over immediate gratification. This method allowed Hedel to compete at the highest level across different leagues and eras.

Historic Victories and Future Gaming Context

Among the many milestones, Hedel identified the first Premier League win against major rivals Manchester City and Manchester United as particularly special. He also highlighted the victory in the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid in 2037 as a defining moment. These successes were achieved without relying on game breaks, adding to the authenticity and prestige of the accomplishment.

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This record comes as anticipation builds for the release of Football Manager 27, which becomes free to play until November 3 before its official launch. The new title offers players a chance to engage with updated mechanics, though experts agree that matching Hedel's 146-day effort remains nearly impossible. The game will be available for XBox and PC, with general release scheduled for November 9, 2026.