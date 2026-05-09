Serena Dobson's Property Journey: Renovating a Historic Farmhouse in Lincolnshire

Serena Dobson, a homeowner in Leadenham, Lincolnshire, shares her property journey of renovating a rustic Georgian farmhouse. She and her family bought a historic home in 2023 and are now living in one of four Georgian tenant farmhouses on the manor estate. They have spent around £50,000 on renovation costs, faced challenges such as selling their previous home and budget constraints, but have found inspiration for their interior decor style.

This weekend, we’re in Lincolnshire visiting Serena Dobson (Picture: Phil Crow), where she shares her property journey of renovating a rustic Georgian farmhouse. She and her family bought a £825,000 home in Leadenham, 12 miles outside of Lincoln, that they are slowly renovating.

They initially took a leap of faith, selling their previous home in just two weeks, and have spent approximately £50,000 on renovation costs. Serena and her family now maintain a period feel in the house while incorporating modern touches and their own style





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Property Renovation Rustic Georgian Farmhouse Inheritance Period Feel Modern Touches

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