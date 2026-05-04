Serena Williams' Daring Outfit Draws Criticism at Pre-Met Gala Event

Serena Williams' revealing red gown at Anna Wintour's pre-Met Gala dinner sparked a wave of negative comments on social media, with many labeling the look 'cheap' and 'tacky.' Her sister, Venus Williams, received praise for her elegant attire at the same event.

Serena Williams faced criticism for her outfit choice at Anna Wintour's pre- Met Gala dinner in New York City on Sunday. The 44-year-old tennis star wore a striking red sequin gown with a backless design, an asymmetrical silhouette, and a daring open-side, revealing part of her derriere.

She completed the look with black Louboutin heels and flowing platinum blonde hair. While her sister, Venus Williams, a co-chair of this year's Met Gala alongside Beyonce and Nicole Kidman, received praise for her elegant black and red beaded gown, Serena's look drew negative reactions on social media. Comments ranged from labeling the dress 'cheap' and 'tacky' to criticizing the fit and an accidental underwear exposure.

Some users suggested she needed a new stylist or team, while others simply deemed the outfit a 'huge miss.

' The pre-Gala event also drew attendance from other celebrities including Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, and fashion icon Donatella Versace. The event was sponsored by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who reportedly paid $10 million to attend and mingle with Wintour and other stars. Bezos and Sanchez were both impeccably dressed for the occasion.

Serena Williams is a frequent attendee of the Met Gala, having previously co-chaired in 2019 and famously announcing her second pregnancy on the red carpet in 2023. Venus was accompanied by her husband Andrea Preti. This year's Met Gala, often dubbed the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets,' is themed 'Costume Art,' with a dress code of 'Fashion Is Art.

' The theme encourages attendees to explore the relationship between fashion and the human body as a canvas. The Costume Institute's exhibition will showcase historical and contemporary garments, categorized around themes of the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The exhibition will run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the Gala on May 4th. Anna Wintour has overseen the Costume Institute Benefit for over three decades





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