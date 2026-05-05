Serena Williams' Met Gala Appearance Fuels Speculation About Meghan Markle Friendship

Serena Williams' recent outings with Emma Thynn and Edward Enninful have sparked questions about her relationship with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, amid reports of a cooling between Meghan and her former collaborators.

Recent appearances by Serena Williams alongside Emma Thynn and Edward Enninful have sparked speculation about the status of her friendship with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The trio were prominently featured at the Met Gala, posing for numerous photographs and appearing visibly close. This follows a period of questioning regarding Serena’s relationship with Meghan, particularly after the Duchess’s ‘As Ever’ promotion on Instagram, which received criticism. Previously, Meghan and Edward Enninful, the former editor of Vogue, enjoyed a close working relationship, but reports suggest they have drifted apart. Similarly, Meghan has been accused of drawing inspiration from Emma Thynn, the Marchioness of Bath.

Serena Williams, however, seems to maintain strong bonds with both Emma and Edward, even getting ready with Emma before the Met Gala and sharing a video of their pre-event excitement on Instagram. The group’s presence at the Met Gala wasn’t their only recent public outing together. They were also seen at a pre-Met Gala celebration hosted by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in New York, where Serena and Emma were photographed walking arm-in-arm.

This further fuels the narrative that Serena’s circle may be shifting. Meghan herself has not attended the Met Gala and was reportedly not invited to this year’s event, despite her sister-in-law, Venus Williams, serving as a co-chair. The dynamic between Meghan and Edward Enninful has also been under scrutiny, with Edward hinting in a recent interview that he is unlikely to collaborate with the Duchess again.

He stated he felt he had already achieved a significant moment with her through the September 2019 Vogue issue she guest-edited, and expressed a preference for featuring King Charles and Queen Camilla in his new magazine, EE72, citing shared values. Edward’s comments came during a discussion about his celebrity friendships and his ability to avoid conflicts. He reportedly paused when asked about Meghan being a potential exception, referencing their collaboration on the Vogue issue.

A previous planned feature in Vogue about the Duke and Duchess’s charitable work reportedly led to disagreements three years ago. The situation raises questions about the evolving relationships within this high-profile social circle and the potential for shifting alliances. The public interest in these connections remains high, with fans closely analyzing every interaction and statement for clues about the current state of these friendships.

The contrast between Serena’s continued closeness with Emma and Edward and the apparent distance between Meghan and these figures is a central point of speculation. The launch of Edward’s new magazine, EE72, without Meghan’s involvement, is seen by some as a symbolic indication of a changing dynamic





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