Serena Williams' Met Gala Outfit Faces Backlash

Serena Williams' silver and gold dress at the Met Gala drew criticism from fans on social media, while her sister Venus Williams was praised for her elegant black gown. The event also featured other prominent sports stars and fashion icons.

The 2024 Met Gala , a celebrated event in the fashion world held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, saw a dazzling array of stars grace the red carpet .

Among them was tennis legend Serena Williams, whose outfit choice sparked a significant and often critical reaction from fans online. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, donned a custom-designed silver dress by Marc Jacobs, accented with gold accessories. The dress featured a distinctive one-shoulder silhouette, prominent hip pads, a flowing crushed silver train, and a striking gold vine detail extending down her leg.

While some admired the bold design, a considerable number of social media users expressed their disapproval, leading to a flurry of negative comments. The controversy surrounding Williams’s attire unfolded shortly after she faced criticism for a provocative look at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner, where she wore a backless red sequin gown with an asymmetrical design. Social media platforms, particularly X, became a hub for commentary on Williams’s Met Gala ensemble.

Many users questioned the combination of gold and silver, deeming it a fashion misstep. One user bluntly stated, 'Body is tea but who mixes gold and silver together?

' Others were more dismissive, describing the outfit as 'tacky' and 'horrendous. ' The criticism extended beyond the color scheme, with some simply finding the overall look unappealing.

In contrast, Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, received widespread praise for her elegant appearance. As a co-chair of the event, Venus showcased a stunning black gown by Swarovski, adorned with light-reflecting crystals and a pearl-adorned neck plate. Her outfit was inspired by a painting commissioned by the National Portrait Gallery, aligning with the gala’s ‘Costume Art’ theme. Venus arrived with her husband, Andrea Preti, adding to the event’s glamorous atmosphere.

The couple’s marriage in Florida last December added a personal touch to their appearance. The Met Gala also drew a notable contingent of other sports stars, including Eileen Gu, Alysa Liu, Naomi Osaka, and Paige Bueckers. Gu, the Olympic golden girl from China, opted for a pearlescent bubble dress, while figure skater Alysa Liu turned heads in a red ruffled dress, also recently named a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

Osaka captivated attendees by revealing a sculpted red dress hidden beneath a sleek white ensemble, creating a dramatic reveal on the red carpet. Male athletes such as Joe Burrow, Russell Wilson, Steph Curry, and Justin Jefferson also added to the star-studded guest list. The event highlighted the intersection of sports and fashion, with athletes showcasing their style alongside entertainment and fashion industry icons.

The differing reactions to Serena and Venus Williams’ outfits underscored the subjective nature of fashion and the intense scrutiny celebrities face at high-profile events like the Met Gala. The event continues to be a significant cultural moment, generating conversation and debate about style, artistry, and celebrity influence





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