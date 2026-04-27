Serena Williams' Promotion of Meghan Markle's Line Sparks Criticism

Serena Williams' unconventional Instagram post promoting Meghan Markle's new collection has raised eyebrows and sparked debate among royal fans and social media users. The post, featuring crushed chocolates and a casual presentation, contrasts sharply with other celebrity endorsements and has led to questions about the nature of the friendship between the two women.

The recent launch of the Duchess of Sussex’s latest collection has sparked discussion, particularly concerning the promotional efforts of her close friend, Serena Williams . While Meghan Markle ’s new line, featuring Mother’s Day inspired candles and chocolates, has been well-received by some celebrities who offered polished endorsements, Williams’ Instagram post promoting the products has drawn criticism for its unconventional and seemingly lackluster presentation.

The tennis star received a PR package containing items from the collection, including candles with scents like Ginger, Cashmere, and Neroli, and a box of chocolates priced at £42. However, instead of a typical, aesthetically pleasing product display, Williams shared a video showing the chocolates visibly crushed and scattered within the box, stating she 'doesn’t like chocolate' despite admitting to enjoying them.

This approach sharply contrasts with the promotional posts from figures like Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, who presented Meghan’s products in carefully curated and visually appealing setups. Fans quickly took to social media to express their confusion and disappointment, labeling the post as 'poorly done' and questioning Williams’ intent. Comments ranged from speculation about the video’s staging to humorous observations about the contradictory statements regarding the chocolates.

Some users even suggested a deliberate attempt to undermine the promotion, coining the phrase 'Serena has been Markled'. Despite the criticism, some defended Williams, pointing out her positive comments about Meghan’s penmanship and her admission of enjoying the chocolates despite not generally liking the treat. The incident has ignited a debate about the nature of celebrity endorsements and the potential for misinterpretation in social media marketing.

The friendship between Meghan Markle and Serena Williams dates back to 2014, blossoming from an initial connection at a charity event. Their bond has deepened over the years, with Williams attending Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry and her baby shower. Williams has publicly offered Meghan advice on navigating the intense scrutiny of the media and paparazzi, urging her to be less accommodating. She also voiced strong support for Meghan during the Oprah interview, praising her 'class and strength'.

According to a biography of Williams, the two women have relied on each other for support and guidance, particularly as Meghan transitioned into her role as a Duchess. Williams’ recent Instagram post, however, has raised questions about the strength of their friendship and the sincerity of her promotional efforts, prompting a wave of speculation and commentary within royal and celebrity circles.

The incident underscores the complexities of maintaining relationships under the public eye and the potential for miscommunication in the age of social media





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