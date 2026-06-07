Serena Williams' Surprise Return to Competitive Action

Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion, began her comeback by insisting that winning is no longer important to her. She will make her surprise return to competitive action for the first time since the 2022 US Open at Queen's this week alongside new doubles partner Victoria Mboko.

Serena Williams began her comeback by insisting that winning is no longer important to her. The 44-year-old will make her surprise return to competitive action for the first time since the 2022 US Open at Queen’s this week alongside new doubles partner Victoria Mboko.

She cited her desire for her children to see her play and suggested that the timing of their school holidays was a factor in her return at the start of the grass season. Williams did refuse to be drawn on playing singles in the near future, despite speculation of a Wimbledon wildcard to come. Her practice session with Mboko earlier in the day, which she compared to 'like riding a bike - up a hill', left her partner in awe.

Williams' ease with which she has returned to the court left her partner in awe. Competitive action will tell the whole story when their tournament begins, weather permitting, on Tuesday. The proximity of a legend back on tour provides its own special magic





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Serena Williams Return To Competitive Action Queen's Doubles Partner Victoria Mboko Practice Session Ease With Which She Has Returned To The Court Proximity Of A Legend Back On Tour Special Magic

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