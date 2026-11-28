The family of missing girl Serenity Dennard alleges trafficking after Black Hills Children's Home failed to report her 2019 disappearance. Mariaha Murray and Darcie Sanders demand answers regarding staff negligence and lack of evidence found in South Dakota woods.

The search for Serenity Dennard remains one of the most haunting unresolved missing persons cases in South Dakota history. The nine-year-old girl vanished on February 3, 2019, from the Black Hills Children's Home in Rapid City, leaving her family with more questions than answers nearly eight years later. Serenity fled the facility around 10:45 am during freezing winter conditions without a coat, setting in motion a massive manhunt that has yet to yield results.

Critical Timeline Of Disappearance

Serenity Dennard disappeared while under the care of the Black Hills Children's Home, where she had been placed in July 2018 for intensive inpatient treatment. Her adoptive father, Chad Dennard, and his wife, KaSandra Dennard, reported that the child frequently ran away and threatened self-harm, necessitating professional care. On the day she went missing, Serenity was playing in the gym with three other children when a staffer left to pursue one of the other runaways.

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According to former CEO Bill Colson, the remaining employee was supervising other children and did not immediately pursue Serenity. Staffers did not call 911 until approximately 12:30 pm, nearly two hours after the incident. This significant delay has drawn intense scrutiny from state authorities and the family, who argue that immediate reporting could have saved her life given the severe cold and dangerous terrain surrounding the facility.

Staffing Failures And Investigations

State and federal investigations into the disappearance concluded that the Black Hills Children's Home provided inadequate supervision. The reports highlighted a complete lack of runaway prevention training for the staff members responsible for Serenity's care. Two staffers who had direct oversight of the child on the day of her disappearance were subsequently fired by the facility.

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The Pennington County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Social Services conducted reviews that confirmed the facility's negligence. Despite these findings, the family claims that both the sheriff's office and the children's home have withheld crucial details about the day Serenity vanished. The agency has not shared internal records or specific accounts of the supervision failure with the Dennard and Murray families since the initial investigations.

Trafficking Allegations By Sister

Mariaha Murray, the 22-year-old half-sister of Serenity Dennard, has rejected the prevailing theory that the child succumbed to the weather. Murray asserts that Serenity was allegedly sold into a human trafficking ring, a claim that has gained traction among family members who believe the lack of evidence points to foul play rather than an accident.

Murray argues that if Serenity had died in the wilderness, her belongings would have been found among the 5,000 miles of woodland covered by searchers. To date, not a single piece of Serenity's clothing or personal items has been recovered. The search involved more than 1,200 volunteers who combed the area but found nothing, fueling the suspicion that the child was moved out of the immediate search zone.

Family Fight For Justice And Closure

Darcie Sanders, Serenity's adoptive mother, and Mariaha Murray have continued to advocate for answers despite the suspension of the official search in 2020. Sanders, who adopted Serenity in 2014 along with Chad Dennard, stated she will stop at nothing to achieve justice for her youngest child. The siblings, who grew up together, remain committed to keeping Serenity's story in the public eye.

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The Black Hills Children's Home has largely ceased public engagement regarding the case. A spokesperson for the facility told reporters they did not have a contact person for inquiries and failed to respond to written requests. The family continues to notify police of any new tips, hoping that renewed attention will lead to the recovery of their daughter and the accountability of those responsible.