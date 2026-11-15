Sergei Polunin Backs Russell Brand Amid Rape Conviction Controversy

Former Royal Ballet star Sergei Polunin faces backlash for defending Russell Brand after the comedian was sentenced for sexual offenses. Explore the details and reactions.

Former Royal Ballet principal dancer Sergei Polunin has triggered significant public outrage after publicly defending comedian Russell Brand following Brand's recent criminal conviction. The 36-year-old ballet star described the jailed entertainer as a national treasure and genius, directly contradicting the severity of the legal verdict that saw Brand sentenced to a decade and a half behind bars.

Polunin Pledges Support For Convicted Comedian

Sergei Polunin released a black-and-white photograph on his Instagram account showing Russell Brand seated on a stool, accompanied by an extensive caption expressing full support for the convicted sex offender. In the post, Polunin characterized the comedian as very polite, very clever, and so geniusly talented, claiming he had the pleasure of watching Brand rehearse and perform live before engaging in a private conversation.

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The dancer further argued that the public condemnation was disproportionate, stating that when individuals reach a certain level of fame, women naturally throw themselves at them. He referenced interactions with actor Mickey Rourke to illustrate his point about celebrity allure and claimed that a single complaint about sexual preferences should not result in a prison sentence.

Public Outcry And Follower Unfollows

The Instagram post quickly alienated Polunin's audience, prompting hundreds of users to vow to unfollow the award-winning artist. Critics accused him of picking the wrong side of history, with one commenter calling the post an enlightening insight into his troubling values, while another expressed deep disappointment given that Polunin is a father who raised a daughter with his wife.

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One follower wrote that they were mesmerized by Polunin's past performances as a dancer and could not be more let down by the current stance. Many questioned his judgment, asking if he had a daughter and reminding him of the importance of supporting victims rather than perpetrators of sexual violence.

Brand Jailed For Rape And Sexual Assault

Russell Brand was sentenced to ten-and-a-half years in prison last Monday after being found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The conviction followed a high-profile trial that examined his behavior towards multiple women over many years, culminating in the recent legal conclusion that sparked this current controversy.

Brand's legal troubles have intensified as Mia Latter, a 37-year-old accuser, became the first woman to waive her anonymity. She detailed how Brand, then 30, groomed her when she was just 16 years old in 2006, accusing him of forcing her against the headboard of his bed and committing oral rape.

Previous Controversies And Citizenship Changes

This incident adds to a series of past controversies surrounding Sergei Polunin, including homophobic and sexist comments that led the Paris Opera Ballet to withdraw an invitation to perform in Swan Lake in 2019. In a now-deleted post, Polunin previously suggested that gay men need a good slap and advocated for slapping overweight people to encourage weight loss.

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Polunin's political stance has also drawn sharp criticism, particularly his support for Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. He raised funds for Russian troops and granted full support to the president during the 2024 election, which resulted in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stripping Polunin of his Ukrainian citizenship in October 2025.

Broader Campaign For Age Of Consent Reform

Mia Latter stated she is speaking out to campaign for a staggered age of consent law to outlaw relationships between adults and under-18s. Her testimony marks a significant moment in the broader movement for legal reform, as she seeks to prevent similar exploitation of minors in the future.

The legal proceedings against Russell Brand continue to evolve, with eight additional women coming forward on Friday night to accuse the 51-year-old comedian of sexual abuse and predatory behavior. These new allegations highlight the scale of the accusations and the ongoing impact on victims seeking justice and public acknowledgment.