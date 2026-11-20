Sergio Perez tops the timesheets at the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix FP1 session, though heavy rain prevented any driver from setting an official lap time during the wet practice.

Sergio Perez topped the unofficial timesheet during the first free practice session for the 2026 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, marking a notable start to the weekend despite the challenging weather conditions. The session was dominated by heavy rain, which significantly reduced track activity and prevented any driver from completing a timed lap under standard race conditions.

Perez Leads Wet Practice at Las Vegas

Perez finished at the top of the order, although he did not set a recorded lap time during the opening practice period. The session concluded with no official timing data because heavy rain restricted all teams to single out-laps at best. Only two drivers managed to cross the finish line to complete a full practice lap before the session ended.

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Aquaplaning Incidents Mar Wet Session

Franko Colapinto experienced high-speed aquaplaning moments during his limited track time, reflecting the treacherous conditions faced by many competitors. Max Verstappen also reported aquaplaning issues as he navigated towards the pits, highlighting the loss of grip across the circuit. Other drivers, including Valtteri Bottas and Charles Leclerc, struggled with wheelspin in the slower corners of the Las Vegas street circuit.

Rookies Face Difficult Conditions

The persistent rainfall created significant difficulties for the numerous rookie drivers scheduled to participate in this session. Ryo Hirakawa substituted for Ollie Bearman, while Jack Crawford replaced Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin. Dino Beganovic took Lewis Hamilton's seat in the McLaren, and Rafa Camara made his appearance for the Racing Bulls team.

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Team Strategies and Tyre Choices

Most teams sent their cars out onto the track, with notable exceptions including McLaren and Racing Bulls keeping their cars stationary. Lance Stroll of Aston Martin also opted out of driving during the session entirely. All teams that participated chose to run exclusively on full wet tyres, avoiding the use of intermediate tyres as the rain intensified throughout the sixty-minute session.

Official Laps Set at Session Close

The session only saw actual racing laps recorded when Pierre Gasly and Franko Colapinto of Alpine completed their out-laps at the very end. These were the only two drivers who successfully crossed the finish line to establish a practice rhythm before the session was halted. The heavy rain persisted from the start to the finish, ensuring that all track activity remained limited to these final maneuvers.